PLAYOFFS
Monday's late result
Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT, Dallas wins series 4-2<
Tuesday's results
Boston 5, Toronto 1, Boston wins series 4-3
Vegas at San Jose, late
Wednesday's game
Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
AHL
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-five)
Central Division
Iowa 2, Milwaukee 0
Sunday, April 21: Iowa 7, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, April 23: Iowa 6, Milwaukee 1
Thursday, April 25: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, April 26: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, April 29: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
