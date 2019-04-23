PLAYOFFS

Monday's late result

Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT, Dallas wins series 4-2<

Tuesday's results

Boston 5, Toronto 1, Boston wins series 4-3

Vegas at San Jose, late

Wednesday's game

Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

AHL

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Best-of-five)

Central Division

Iowa 2, Milwaukee 0

Sunday, April 21: Iowa 7, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, April 23: Iowa 6, Milwaukee 1

Thursday, April 25: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, April 26: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, April 29: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

