BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Chaim Bloom chief baseball officer.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced pitching coach Larry Rothschild will not return next season.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington. Named assistant general manager Kevin Graves interim general manager. Named Travis Williams president.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jayce Tingler manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Lisa C. Willis and Allen Deep assistant coaches.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded RB Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed F Alexandre Texier and D Ryan Murray on IR.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Matthew Strome from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on long-term IR.
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Gerry Fitzgerald and D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.