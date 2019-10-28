BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Chaim Bloom chief baseball officer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced pitching coach Larry Rothschild will not return next season.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington. Named assistant general manager Kevin Graves interim general manager. Named Travis Williams president.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jayce Tingler manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Lisa C. Willis and Allen Deep assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded RB Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed F Alexandre Texier and D Ryan Murray on IR.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Matthew Strome from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on long-term IR.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Gerry Fitzgerald and D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).

