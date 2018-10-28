EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;11;8;3;0;16;41;34
Tampa Bay;10;7;2;1;15;33;27
Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25
Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27
Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33
Ottawa;10;4;4;2;10;35;39
Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35
Detroit;11;2;7;2;6;25;43
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Pittsburgh;9;6;1;2;14;40;26
Carolina;11;6;4;1;13;34;31
Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38
Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37
New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20
N.Y. Islanders;10;5;4;1;11;30;25
Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46
N.Y. Rangers;11;3;7;1;7;28;38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28
Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27
Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32
Chicago;12;6;3;3;15;41;43
Minnesota;10;6;2;2;14;29;27
Dallas;10;5;5;0;10;30;29
St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;11;6;3;2;14;38;32
Edmonton;10;6;3;1;13;29;30
Vancouver;12;6;6;0;12;31;40
Anaheim;12;5;5;2;12;30;34
Vegas;11;5;5;1;11;26;30
Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;36;40
Arizona;10;5;5;0;10;26;20
Los Angeles;11;3;7;1;7;22;39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 0
Sunday's results
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1
Detroit 4, Dallas 2
Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT
Vegas 4, Ottawa 3, OT
San Jose 4, Anaheim 3, OT<
Monday's games
Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1
Edmonton;1;0;0;1;—;2
Chicago;1;0;0;0;—;1
First Period—1, Chicago, Seabrook 2 (Kane, Keith), 11:02 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Kassian 1 (Nurse, Khaira), 18:26. Penalties—DeBrincat, CHI, (tripping), 4:05; Draisaitl, EDM, (interference), 5:31; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (hooking), 9:07; Caggiula, EDM, (hooking), 10:44.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Kruger, CHI, (tripping), 11:04; Lucic, EDM, (high sticking), 12:01.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Strome, EDM, (tripping), 8:15.
Overtime—3, Edmonton, McDavid 8 (Draisaitl), 0:53. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Edmonton 9-7-9-1—26. Chicago 4-13-15—32.
Power-play opportunities—Edmonton 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 5.
Goalies—Edmonton, Talbot 5-3-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Ward 3-1-3 (26-24).
A—20,987 (19,717). T—2:24.
Referees—Eric Furlatt, Tim Peel. Linesmen—Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;9;8;1;0;0;16;35;20
Springfield;8;6;0;0;2;14;38;20
WB/Scranton;8;5;2;0;1;11;27;21
Lehigh Valley;9;5;3;0;1;11;37;34
Hartford;11;4;6;1;0;9;34;44
Bridgeport;9;4;4;1;0;9;26;35
Hershey;11;4;6;0;1;9;25;35
Providence;9;3;5;1;0;7;30;31
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;10;7;2;1;0;15;39;30
Cleveland;10;6;3;1;0;13;29;26
Toronto;9;4;4;0;1;9;35;36
Binghamton;10;4;5;1;0;9;26;37
Belleville;9;4;5;0;0;8;28;26
Utica;10;4;6;0;0;8;30;39
Laval;9;3;5;1;0;7;23;25
Syracuse;7;2;5;0;0;4;18;26
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;10;8;1;1;0;17;39;27
Chicago;9;6;2;0;1;13;37;26
Iowa;7;5;2;0;0;10;33;19
Rockford;9;4;3;1;1;10;28;27
Texas;9;4;3;1;1;10;30;32
Manitoba;8;4;4;0;0;8;19;28
Grand Rapids;8;3;5;0;0;6;22;30
San Antonio;10;2;8;0;0;4;19;31
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;9;7;1;0;1;15;35;18
Tucson;8;6;1;0;1;13;32;26
Colorado;8;4;2;2;0;10;25;27
San Diego;7;3;2;1;1;8;28;29
Stockton;8;3;4;1;0;7;27;43
Bakersfield;6;3;3;0;0;6;25;17
Ontario;8;1;4;2;1;5;30;44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1
Cleveland 2, Rockford 1
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO
Charlotte 6, Syracuse 3
Grand Rapids 3, Belleville 1
Rochester 3, Laval 2
Springfield 4, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 4
San Jose 6, Texas 1
Iowa 6, Colorado 1
Bakersfield 8, Stockton 2
Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT<
Sunday's results
Providence 6, Bridgeport 1
Springfield 6, Hartford 2
San Antonio 3, Chicago 2
Manitoba 2, Rockford 1, SO
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 1<
Monday's games
No games scheduled
