EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;13;10;1;2;22;46;27

Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40

Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51

Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45

Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47

Detroit;15;4;10;1;9;33;57

Ottawa;12;3;8;1;7;31;42

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;15;10;2;3;23;60;47

N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29

Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38

Pittsburgh;14;8;5;1;17;47;33

Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45

Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50

N.Y. Rangers;11;5;5;1;11;35;36

New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46

Colorado;14;8;4;2;18;48;39

Nashville;14;8;4;2;18;54;42

Winnipeg;15;8;7;0;16;43;49

Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41

Chicago;12;3;6;3;9;28;38

Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;15;10;4;1;21;44;38

Vancouver;14;9;3;2;20;53;34

Anaheim;15;9;6;0;18;41;36

Vegas;15;8;5;2;18;49;45

Calgary;16;8;6;2;18;46;46

Arizona;13;8;4;1;17;38;28

Los Angeles;14;5;9;0;10;38;57

San Jose;15;4;10;1;9;36;56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Detroit 0

Calgary 3, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, Montreal 1

New Jersey 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 3, Colorado 0

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 3, OT

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 3, OT

Sunday's results

Calgary at Washington, late

Chicago at Anaheim, late

Monday's games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m. 

