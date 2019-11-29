Hockey for Nov. 30
0 comments
agate

Hockey for Nov. 30

  • 0

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;26;18;3;5;41;96;64

Florida;25;12;8;5;29;91;93

Toronto;26;12;10;4;28;87;85

Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;85;89

Tampa Bay;22;12;8;2;26;83;72

Buffalo;25;11;10;4;26;71;76

Ottawa;25;11;13;1;23;66;74

Detroit;27;7;17;3;17;59;104

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;26;17;4;5;39;95;78

N.Y. Islanders;23;16;5;2;34;69;58

Pittsburgh;25;14;7;4;32;89;68

Carolina;25;15;9;1;31;85;71

Philadelphia;25;13;7;5;31;75;74

N.Y. Rangers;24;12;9;3;27;79;83

Columbus;24;10;10;4;24;61;76

New Jersey;24;9;11;4;22;65;86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;26;15;5;6;36;78;72

Dallas;26;15;9;2;32;72;62

Winnipeg;25;15;9;1;31;73;74

Colorado;24;14;8;2;30;85;70

Nashville;24;11;9;4;26;84;82

Chicago;24;10;9;5;25;69;69

Minnesota;25;10;11;4;24;69;82

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;27;16;8;3;35;86;77

Arizona;26;15;8;3;33;75;61

Vancouver;26;12;10;4;28;85;79

Vegas;27;12;11;4;28;81;80

Calgary;28;12;12;4;28;70;85

San Jose;26;13;12;1;27;74;88

Anaheim;26;11;11;4;26;71;79

Los Angeles;25;10;13;2;22;67;84

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Thursday's result

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Friday's results

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg at Anaheim, late

Detroit at Philadelphia, late

Ottawa at Minnesota, late

Toronto at Buffalo,late

Los Angeles at San Jose, late

Colorado at Chicago, late

Tampa Bay at Washington, late

Arizona at Vegas, late

Pittsburgh at Columbus, late

Nashville at Carolina, late

St. Louis at Dallas, late

Saturday's games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon

Philadelphia at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;20;11;4;0;5;27;52;52

Providence;22;12;7;1;2;27;74;62

WB/Scranton;20;12;6;1;1;26;56;53

Springfield;22;12;10;0;0;24;65;55

Lehigh Valley;20;8;7;1;4;21;51;56

Hershey;21;8;8;2;3;21;56;65

Charlotte;19;8;8;3;0;19;51;55

Bridgeport;22;7;11;3;1;18;41;69

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;18;13;2;2;1;29;69;48

Rochester;18;12;3;1;2;27;62;48

Utica;20;12;7;1;0;25;70;53

Laval;22;11;8;3;0;25;63;62

Cleveland;21;11;8;1;1;24;64;54

Belleville;20;11;8;1;0;23;65;71

Syracuse;19;10;7;2;0;22;61;62

Binghamton;20;7;10;3;0;17;54;67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;51

Iowa;20;11;5;2;2;26;59;54

San Antonio;21;9;6;4;2;24;64;60

Manitoba;21;10;11;0;0;20;59;63

Grand Rapids;21;9;10;1;1;20;67;75

Rockford;18;9;8;0;1;19;53;59

Chicago;22;9;12;1;0;19;54;69

Texas;20;5;13;0;2;12;54;81

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;19;15;4;0;0;30;74;50

Stockton;18;12;3;1;2;27;74;58

Colorado;17;9;8;0;0;18;47;49

Ontario;19;8;9;2;0;18;50;63

Bakersfield;19;7;9;2;1;17;52;64

San Diego;16;7;8;1;0;15;54;55

San Jose;18;7;10;0;1;15;55;64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday's result

Belleville 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2

Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3

Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3

San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT

Stockton 8, Ontario 5

Friday's results

Laval at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m. 

Saturday's games

Utica at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m. 

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.<

Tuesday's Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.<

Wednesday's Games

Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News