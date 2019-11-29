Hockey for Nov. 30

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;26;18;3;5;41;96;64
Florida;25;12;8;5;29;91;93
Toronto;26;12;10;4;28;87;85
Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;85;89
Tampa Bay;22;12;8;2;26;83;72
Buffalo;25;11;10;4;26;71;76
Ottawa;25;11;13;1;23;66;74
Detroit;27;7;17;3;17;59;104
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;26;17;4;5;39;95;78
N.Y. Islanders;23;16;5;2;34;69;58
Pittsburgh;25;14;7;4;32;89;68
Carolina;25;15;9;1;31;85;71
Philadelphia;25;13;7;5;31;75;74
N.Y. Rangers;24;12;9;3;27;79;83
Columbus;24;10;10;4;24;61;76
New Jersey;24;9;11;4;22;65;86
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;26;15;5;6;36;78;72
Dallas;26;15;9;2;32;72;62
Winnipeg;25;15;9;1;31;73;74
Colorado;24;14;8;2;30;85;70
Nashville;24;11;9;4;26;84;82
Chicago;24;10;9;5;25;69;69
Minnesota;25;10;11;4;24;69;82
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;27;16;8;3;35;86;77
Arizona;26;15;8;3;33;75;61
Vancouver;26;12;10;4;28;85;79
Vegas;27;12;11;4;28;81;80
Calgary;28;12;12;4;28;70;85
San Jose;26;13;12;1;27;74;88
Anaheim;26;11;11;4;26;71;79
Los Angeles;25;10;13;2;22;67;84
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Thursday's result
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
Friday's results
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg at Anaheim, late
Detroit at Philadelphia, late
Ottawa at Minnesota, late
Toronto at Buffalo,late
Los Angeles at San Jose, late
Colorado at Chicago, late
Tampa Bay at Washington, late
Arizona at Vegas, late
Pittsburgh at Columbus, late
Nashville at Carolina, late
St. Louis at Dallas, late
Saturday's games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon
Philadelphia at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;20;11;4;0;5;27;52;52
Providence;22;12;7;1;2;27;74;62
WB/Scranton;20;12;6;1;1;26;56;53
Springfield;22;12;10;0;0;24;65;55
Lehigh Valley;20;8;7;1;4;21;51;56
Hershey;21;8;8;2;3;21;56;65
Charlotte;19;8;8;3;0;19;51;55
Bridgeport;22;7;11;3;1;18;41;69
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;18;13;2;2;1;29;69;48
Rochester;18;12;3;1;2;27;62;48
Utica;20;12;7;1;0;25;70;53
Laval;22;11;8;3;0;25;63;62
Cleveland;21;11;8;1;1;24;64;54
Belleville;20;11;8;1;0;23;65;71
Syracuse;19;10;7;2;0;22;61;62
Binghamton;20;7;10;3;0;17;54;67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;51
Iowa;20;11;5;2;2;26;59;54
San Antonio;21;9;6;4;2;24;64;60
Manitoba;21;10;11;0;0;20;59;63
Grand Rapids;21;9;10;1;1;20;67;75
Rockford;18;9;8;0;1;19;53;59
Chicago;22;9;12;1;0;19;54;69
Texas;20;5;13;0;2;12;54;81
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;19;15;4;0;0;30;74;50
Stockton;18;12;3;1;2;27;74;58
Colorado;17;9;8;0;0;18;47;49
Ontario;19;8;9;2;0;18;50;63
Bakersfield;19;7;9;2;1;17;52;64
San Diego;16;7;8;1;0;15;54;55
San Jose;18;7;10;0;1;15;55;64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday's result
Belleville 5, Laval 3
Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2
Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO
Utica 4, Syracuse 1
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3
Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3
San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT
Stockton 8, Ontario 5
Friday's results
Laval at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Saturday's games
Utica at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.<
Tuesday's Games
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.<
Wednesday's Games
Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.