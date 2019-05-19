PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Thursday's result

Boston 4, Carolina 0, Boston wins series 4-0

Friday's result

St. Louis 2, San Jose 1,

Sunday's result

St. Louis 5, San Jose 0, St. Louis leads series 3-2.

Tuesday's game

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m. 

Thursday's game

x-St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Monday, May 27

San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 29

San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m. 

Saturday, June 1

Boston at San Jose or St. Louis, 7 p.m. 

Monday, June 3

Boston at San Jose or St. Louis, 7 p.m. 

Thursday, June 6

x-San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

x-Boston at San Jose or St. Louis, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday, June 12

x-San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

