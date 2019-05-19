PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Thursday's result
Boston 4, Carolina 0, Boston wins series 4-0
Friday's result
St. Louis 2, San Jose 1,
Sunday's result
St. Louis 5, San Jose 0, St. Louis leads series 3-2.
Tuesday's game
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Thursday's game
x-St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Monday, May 27
San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 29
San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
Boston at San Jose or St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 3
Boston at San Jose or St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 6
x-San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
x-Boston at San Jose or St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12
x-San Jose or St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
