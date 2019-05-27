STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Monday's results
Boston 4, St. Louis 2, Boston leads series 1-0
Wednesday's game
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 3
Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 6
x-St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
x-Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12
x-St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
C-HKN--Blues-Bruins Sums
BRUINS 4, BLUES 2
St. Louis;1;1;0;—;2
Boston;0;2;2;—;4
First Period—1, St. Louis, Schenn 3 (Schwartz, Bouwmeester), 7:23. Penalties—Kuraly, BOS, (tripping), 3:37; Perron, STL, (tripping), 13:15; Thomas, STL, (hooking), 16:45.
Second Period—2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 9 (Schenn), 1:00. 3, Boston, Clifton 2 (Nordstrom, Kuraly), 2:16. 4, Boston, McAvoy 2, 12:41 (pp). Penalties—Edmundson, STL, (high sticking), 5:25; Sundqvist, STL, (cross checking), 11:04.
Third Period—5, Boston, Kuraly 3 (Chara, Acciari), 5:21. 6, Boston, Marchand 8, 18:11. Penalties—Krejci, BOS, (illegal check to head), 6:55; Blais, STL, (interference), 13:28.
Shots on Goal—St. Louis 8-3-9—20. Boston 8-18-12—38.
Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 5.
Goalies—St. Louis, Binnington 12-8 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Rask 13-5 (20-18).
A—17,565 (17,565). T—2:34.
Referees—Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.
