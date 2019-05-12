PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday's result

San Jose 6, St. Louis 3. San Jose leads series 1-0

Sunday's result

Boston 6, Carolina 2, Boston leads series 2-0

Monday's game

St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

