EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;66;50;12;4;104;258;174
Boston;65;39;17;9;87;194;161
Toronto;65;40;21;4;84;233;186
Montreal;66;35;24;7;77;201;193
Buffalo;65;30;27;8;68;187;207
Florida;65;28;26;11;67;207;224
Detroit;65;23;33;9;55;179;223
Ottawa;66;23;38;5;51;195;246
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;66;38;21;7;83;226;208
N.Y. Islanders;65;37;21;7;81;187;157
Carolina;65;36;23;6;78;196;176
Pittsburgh;65;34;22;9;77;226;202
Columbus;65;36;26;3;75;203;197
Philadelphia;66;32;26;8;72;201;219
N.Y. Rangers;65;27;27;11;65;190;218
New Jersey;66;25;33;8;58;188;223
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;65;39;22;4;82;222;193
Nashville;68;38;25;5;81;202;180
St. Louis;65;34;25;6;74;187;181
Dallas;65;33;27;5;71;166;170
Minnesota;66;32;27;7;71;182;191
Colorado;66;28;26;12;68;216;208
Chicago;65;27;29;9;63;218;245
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;65;41;17;7;89;232;186
San Jose;65;38;19;8;84;233;204
Vegas;67;36;26;5;77;201;187
Arizona;65;32;28;5;69;176;183
Edmonton;65;28;30;7;63;183;213
Vancouver;66;27;30;9;63;180;206
Anaheim;66;25;32;9;59;144;203
Los Angeles;65;24;33;8;56;158;207
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late result
Minnesota 4, Calgary 2
Sunday's results
Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
Anaheim 2, Colorado 1
Ottawa 3, Florida 2
Winnipeg 5, Columbus 2
Nashville 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Chicago at San Jose, late
Monday's games
Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;59;38;14;6;1;83;194;162
Bridgeport;60;35;18;5;2;77;195;181
Hershey;58;32;22;1;3;68;156;171
Providence;59;29;21;7;2;67;180;165
WB/Scranton;57;27;22;6;2;62;181;169
Lehigh Valley;58;28;24;3;3;62;182;181
Springfield;59;24;24;6;5;59;193;194
Hartford;60;24;27;6;3;57;169;209
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;57;35;17;3;2;75;200;143
Rochester;58;35;18;3;2;75;190;167
Toronto;58;30;19;6;3;69;197;191
Utica;59;30;22;5;2;67;186;199
Belleville;60;30;23;3;4;67;194;189
Cleveland;59;27;25;6;1;61;179;201
Laval;58;24;25;5;4;57;154;171
Binghamton;60;24;31;5;0;53;160;211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;57;33;18;5;1;72;191;157
Iowa;59;30;17;7;5;72;192;173
Grand Rapids;57;31;17;5;4;71;169;161
Texas;58;28;23;4;3;63;178;171
Rockford;59;27;23;3;6;63;144;164
Milwaukee;59;24;22;12;1;61;159;171
Manitoba;58;27;26;3;2;59;146;176
San Antonio;58;26;26;6;0;58;153;177
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;53;34;16;2;1;71;183;137
San Jose;52;30;16;2;4;66;171;150
San Diego;53;30;17;3;3;66;192;175
Colorado;54;28;22;3;1;60;160;168
Tucson;52;25;20;5;2;57;156;156
Stockton;54;23;26;4;1;51;188;208
Ontario;52;19;26;5;2;45;168;212
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday's result
Bridgeport 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 5, Springfield 2
Syracuse 4, Rochester 1
San Antonio 5, Milwaukee 4, OT
Colorado 2, Tucson 1
Iowa 5, Ontario 4
Tuesday's games
Chicago at San Antonio, 10:30 a.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.