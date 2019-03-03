EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;66;50;12;4;104;258;174

Boston;65;39;17;9;87;194;161

Toronto;65;40;21;4;84;233;186

Montreal;66;35;24;7;77;201;193

Buffalo;65;30;27;8;68;187;207

Florida;65;28;26;11;67;207;224

Detroit;65;23;33;9;55;179;223

Ottawa;66;23;38;5;51;195;246

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;66;38;21;7;83;226;208

N.Y. Islanders;65;37;21;7;81;187;157

Carolina;65;36;23;6;78;196;176

Pittsburgh;65;34;22;9;77;226;202

Columbus;65;36;26;3;75;203;197

Philadelphia;66;32;26;8;72;201;219

N.Y. Rangers;65;27;27;11;65;190;218

New Jersey;66;25;33;8;58;188;223

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;65;39;22;4;82;222;193

Nashville;68;38;25;5;81;202;180

St. Louis;65;34;25;6;74;187;181

Dallas;65;33;27;5;71;166;170

Minnesota;66;32;27;7;71;182;191

Colorado;66;28;26;12;68;216;208

Chicago;65;27;29;9;63;218;245

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;65;41;17;7;89;232;186

San Jose;65;38;19;8;84;233;204

Vegas;67;36;26;5;77;201;187

Arizona;65;32;28;5;69;176;183

Edmonton;65;28;30;7;63;183;213

Vancouver;66;27;30;9;63;180;206

Anaheim;66;25;32;9;59;144;203

Los Angeles;65;24;33;8;56;158;207

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late result

Minnesota 4, Calgary 2

Sunday's results

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Anaheim 2, Colorado 1

Ottawa 3, Florida 2

Winnipeg 5, Columbus 2

Nashville 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Chicago at San Jose, late

Monday's games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;59;38;14;6;1;83;194;162

Bridgeport;60;35;18;5;2;77;195;181

Hershey;58;32;22;1;3;68;156;171

Providence;59;29;21;7;2;67;180;165

WB/Scranton;57;27;22;6;2;62;181;169

Lehigh Valley;58;28;24;3;3;62;182;181

Springfield;59;24;24;6;5;59;193;194

Hartford;60;24;27;6;3;57;169;209

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;57;35;17;3;2;75;200;143

Rochester;58;35;18;3;2;75;190;167

Toronto;58;30;19;6;3;69;197;191

Utica;59;30;22;5;2;67;186;199

Belleville;60;30;23;3;4;67;194;189

Cleveland;59;27;25;6;1;61;179;201

Laval;58;24;25;5;4;57;154;171

Binghamton;60;24;31;5;0;53;160;211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;57;33;18;5;1;72;191;157

Iowa;59;30;17;7;5;72;192;173

Grand Rapids;57;31;17;5;4;71;169;161

Texas;58;28;23;4;3;63;178;171

Rockford;59;27;23;3;6;63;144;164

Milwaukee;59;24;22;12;1;61;159;171

Manitoba;58;27;26;3;2;59;146;176

San Antonio;58;26;26;6;0;58;153;177

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;53;34;16;2;1;71;183;137

San Jose;52;30;16;2;4;66;171;150

San Diego;53;30;17;3;3;66;192;175

Colorado;54;28;22;3;1;60;160;168

Tucson;52;25;20;5;2;57;156;156

Stockton;54;23;26;4;1;51;188;208

Ontario;52;19;26;5;2;45;168;212

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's result

Bridgeport 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 5, Springfield 2

Syracuse 4, Rochester 1

San Antonio 5, Milwaukee 4, OT

Colorado 2, Tucson 1

Iowa 5, Ontario 4

Tuesday's games

Chicago at San Antonio, 10:30 a.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. 

