Wednesday's results

Chicago 5, Toronto 4

New Jersey at Edmonton, late

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late

Thursday's games

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

BLACKHAWKS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4

Chicago;4;1;0;—;5

Toronto;0;1;3;—;4

First Period—1, Chicago, Keith 5 (Saad, Perlini), 3:19. 2, Chicago, Perlini 12 (Gustafsson, Strome), 12:55. 3, Chicago, Kahun 12 (Kane, Anisimov), 17:13. 4, Chicago, Saad 23 (Sikura), 18:46. Penalties—None.

Second Period—5, Chicago, DeBrincat 38 (Perlini, Strome), 12:32. 6, Toronto, Johnsson 20 (Nylander, Rielly), 18:27. Penalties—None.

Third Period—7, Toronto, Matthews 32 (Nylander, Johnsson), 7:57. 8, Toronto, Rielly 19 (Matthews, Marner), 10:55 (pp). 9, Toronto, Tavares 39 (Marner), 18:29. Penalties—Kane, CHI, (slashing), 10:22.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 14-13-12—39. Toronto 9-9-29—47.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 0; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies—Chicago, Delia 6-4-3 (29 shots-26 saves), Crawford 11-15-2 (18-17). Toronto, Sparks 7-6-1 (25-24), Andersen 33-14-4 (14-10).

A—19,342 (18,819). T—2:28.

Referees—Wes McCauley, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Scott Driscoll, Kory Nagy.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments