Wednesday's results
Chicago 5, Toronto 4
New Jersey at Edmonton, late
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late
Thursday's games
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Montreal vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
BLACKHAWKS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4
Chicago;4;1;0;—;5
Toronto;0;1;3;—;4
First Period—1, Chicago, Keith 5 (Saad, Perlini), 3:19. 2, Chicago, Perlini 12 (Gustafsson, Strome), 12:55. 3, Chicago, Kahun 12 (Kane, Anisimov), 17:13. 4, Chicago, Saad 23 (Sikura), 18:46. Penalties—None.
Second Period—5, Chicago, DeBrincat 38 (Perlini, Strome), 12:32. 6, Toronto, Johnsson 20 (Nylander, Rielly), 18:27. Penalties—None.
Third Period—7, Toronto, Matthews 32 (Nylander, Johnsson), 7:57. 8, Toronto, Rielly 19 (Matthews, Marner), 10:55 (pp). 9, Toronto, Tavares 39 (Marner), 18:29. Penalties—Kane, CHI, (slashing), 10:22.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 14-13-12—39. Toronto 9-9-29—47.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 0; Toronto 1 of 1.
Goalies—Chicago, Delia 6-4-3 (29 shots-26 saves), Crawford 11-15-2 (18-17). Toronto, Sparks 7-6-1 (25-24), Andersen 33-14-4 (14-10).
A—19,342 (18,819). T—2:28.
Referees—Wes McCauley, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Scott Driscoll, Kory Nagy.
