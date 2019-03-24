EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;76;58;14;4;120;301;202

x-Boston;75;46;20;9;101;233;189

Toronto;75;44;25;6;94;264;223

Montreal;76;40;28;8;88;227;219

Florida;75;33;30;12;78;243;255

Buffalo;74;31;34;9;71;206;244

Detroit;75;27;38;10;64;203;256

Ottawa;75;26;43;6;58;222;278

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;76;44;24;8;96;260;234

N.Y. Islanders;76;44;25;7;95;212;184

Pittsburgh;76;41;24;11;93;256;226

Carolina;75;42;26;7;91;225;206

Columbus;74;40;30;4;84;223;218

Philadelphia;76;36;32;8;80;229;252

N.Y. Rangers;74;29;32;13;71;206;245

New Jersey;76;28;39;9;65;208;259

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;75;45;26;4;94;254;218

Nashville;76;42;28;6;90;223;202

St. Louis;75;40;27;8;88;223;205

Dallas;75;38;31;6;82;188;186

Colorado;76;34;29;13;81;240;229

Minnesota;76;35;32;9;79;203;223

Chicago;75;33;32;10;76;248;271

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Calgary;75;47;21;7;101;268;210

x-San Jose;75;43;23;9;95;266;237

Vegas;75;42;27;6;90;234;206

Arizona;76;36;33;7;79;199;212

Edmonton;75;33;34;8;74;213;249

Vancouver;75;32;33;10;74;207;232

Anaheim;77;31;36;10;72;180;237

Los Angeles;74;27;39;8;62;178;235

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Saturday's late results

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 2

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3, Vancouver 1

Detroit 3, Vegas 2, OT

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Sunday's results

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Arizona 0

Carolina 2, Montreal 1, OT

Chicago 2, Colorado 1, OT

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. 

BLACKHAWKS 2, AVALANCHE 1, OT

Colorado;0;1;0;0;—;1

Chicago;0;0;1;1;—;2

First Period—None. Penalties—Nemeth, COL, (high sticking), 1:56; Kruger, CHI, (tripping), 5:09.

Second Period—1, Colorado, Kerfoot 12 (MacKinnon, Barrie), 15:26 (pp). Penalties—Kruger, CHI, (holding), 13:38; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 14:09; Brassard, COL, (boarding), 19:45.

Third Period—2, Chicago, Anisimov 14 (Seabrook), 1:44 (pp). Penalties—None.

Overtime—3, Chicago, Keith 6 (Saad), 1:23. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Colorado 7-10-3—20. Chicago 14-11-15-2—42.

Power-play opportunities—Colorado 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies—Colorado, Grubauer 15-9-4 (42 shots-40 saves). Chicago, Crawford 13-17-3 (20-19).

A—21,410 (19,717). T—2:34.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;67;44;15;7;1;96;221;174

Bridgeport;67;39;20;6;2;86;210;197

Hershey;67;36;24;3;4;79;184;199

Providence;67;34;22;8;3;79;201;182

WB/Scranton;67;32;25;7;3;74;206;194

Lehigh Valley;66;32;27;4;3;71;203;207

Springfield;68;28;27;8;5;69;217;218

Hartford;68;28;31;6;3;65;192;236

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;67;42;19;4;2;90;234;166

Rochester;67;41;21;3;2;87;223;189

Toronto;68;35;22;7;4;81;229;223

Cleveland;67;33;26;7;1;74;205;214

Belleville;68;33;27;3;5;74;212;211

Utica;68;31;29;6;2;70;201;233

Laval;67;28;27;6;6;68;179;199

Binghamton;67;24;37;6;0;54;173;243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;66;39;19;5;3;86;220;170

Grand Rapids;66;37;19;6;4;84;197;182

Iowa;67;34;21;7;5;80;217;198

Manitoba;66;33;27;4;2;72;169;195

Rockford;67;31;26;4;6;72;160;187

Milwaukee;67;28;24;13;2;71;183;191

Texas;68;32;29;4;3;71;213;210

San Antonio;67;27;33;6;1;61;171;217

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;59;37;17;3;2;79;214;156

San Diego;60;33;20;4;3;73;214;198

San Jose;59;32;20;3;4;71;195;177

Colorado;62;33;24;4;1;71;176;187

Tucson;60;30;23;5;2;67;177;174

Stockton;61;27;28;4;2;60;215;233

Ontario;59;22;28;6;3;53;188;239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late results

Chicago 5, San Antonio 0

Grand Rapids 3, Texas 2

Manitoba 3, Colorado 2, OT

Tucson 3, San Jose 2, OT

San Diego 5, Ontario 4, SO

Sunday's results

Charlotte 6, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Hershey 1

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 1

Bridgeport 4, Syracuse 1

Rochester 5, Toronto 4, OT

Tucson 2, San Jose 1

Stockton 4, Iowa 3

Tuesday's games

Chicago at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

