EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;76;58;14;4;120;301;202
x-Boston;75;46;20;9;101;233;189
Toronto;75;44;25;6;94;264;223
Montreal;76;40;28;8;88;227;219
Florida;75;33;30;12;78;243;255
Buffalo;74;31;34;9;71;206;244
Detroit;75;27;38;10;64;203;256
Ottawa;75;26;43;6;58;222;278
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;76;44;24;8;96;260;234
N.Y. Islanders;76;44;25;7;95;212;184
Pittsburgh;76;41;24;11;93;256;226
Carolina;75;42;26;7;91;225;206
Columbus;74;40;30;4;84;223;218
Philadelphia;76;36;32;8;80;229;252
N.Y. Rangers;74;29;32;13;71;206;245
New Jersey;76;28;39;9;65;208;259
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;75;45;26;4;94;254;218
Nashville;76;42;28;6;90;223;202
St. Louis;75;40;27;8;88;223;205
Dallas;75;38;31;6;82;188;186
Colorado;76;34;29;13;81;240;229
Minnesota;76;35;32;9;79;203;223
Chicago;75;33;32;10;76;248;271
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Calgary;75;47;21;7;101;268;210
x-San Jose;75;43;23;9;95;266;237
Vegas;75;42;27;6;90;234;206
Arizona;76;36;33;7;79;199;212
Edmonton;75;33;34;8;74;213;249
Vancouver;75;32;33;10;74;207;232
Anaheim;77;31;36;10;72;180;237
Los Angeles;74;27;39;8;62;178;235
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Saturday's late results
Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 2
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
Calgary 3, Vancouver 1
Detroit 3, Vegas 2, OT
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Sunday's results
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, Arizona 0
Carolina 2, Montreal 1, OT
Chicago 2, Colorado 1, OT
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Monday's games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
BLACKHAWKS 2, AVALANCHE 1, OT
Colorado;0;1;0;0;—;1
Chicago;0;0;1;1;—;2
First Period—None. Penalties—Nemeth, COL, (high sticking), 1:56; Kruger, CHI, (tripping), 5:09.
Second Period—1, Colorado, Kerfoot 12 (MacKinnon, Barrie), 15:26 (pp). Penalties—Kruger, CHI, (holding), 13:38; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 14:09; Brassard, COL, (boarding), 19:45.
Third Period—2, Chicago, Anisimov 14 (Seabrook), 1:44 (pp). Penalties—None.
Overtime—3, Chicago, Keith 6 (Saad), 1:23. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Colorado 7-10-3—20. Chicago 14-11-15-2—42.
Power-play opportunities—Colorado 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies—Colorado, Grubauer 15-9-4 (42 shots-40 saves). Chicago, Crawford 13-17-3 (20-19).
A—21,410 (19,717). T—2:34.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;67;44;15;7;1;96;221;174
Bridgeport;67;39;20;6;2;86;210;197
Hershey;67;36;24;3;4;79;184;199
Providence;67;34;22;8;3;79;201;182
WB/Scranton;67;32;25;7;3;74;206;194
Lehigh Valley;66;32;27;4;3;71;203;207
Springfield;68;28;27;8;5;69;217;218
Hartford;68;28;31;6;3;65;192;236
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;67;42;19;4;2;90;234;166
Rochester;67;41;21;3;2;87;223;189
Toronto;68;35;22;7;4;81;229;223
Cleveland;67;33;26;7;1;74;205;214
Belleville;68;33;27;3;5;74;212;211
Utica;68;31;29;6;2;70;201;233
Laval;67;28;27;6;6;68;179;199
Binghamton;67;24;37;6;0;54;173;243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;66;39;19;5;3;86;220;170
Grand Rapids;66;37;19;6;4;84;197;182
Iowa;67;34;21;7;5;80;217;198
Manitoba;66;33;27;4;2;72;169;195
Rockford;67;31;26;4;6;72;160;187
Milwaukee;67;28;24;13;2;71;183;191
Texas;68;32;29;4;3;71;213;210
San Antonio;67;27;33;6;1;61;171;217
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;59;37;17;3;2;79;214;156
San Diego;60;33;20;4;3;73;214;198
San Jose;59;32;20;3;4;71;195;177
Colorado;62;33;24;4;1;71;176;187
Tucson;60;30;23;5;2;67;177;174
Stockton;61;27;28;4;2;60;215;233
Ontario;59;22;28;6;3;53;188;239
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's late results
Chicago 5, San Antonio 0
Grand Rapids 3, Texas 2
Manitoba 3, Colorado 2, OT
Tucson 3, San Jose 2, OT
San Diego 5, Ontario 4, SO
Sunday's results
Charlotte 6, Hartford 2
Cleveland 4, Hershey 1
WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2
Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 1
Bridgeport 4, Syracuse 1
Rochester 5, Toronto 4, OT
Tucson 2, San Jose 1
Stockton 4, Iowa 3
Tuesday's games
Chicago at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
