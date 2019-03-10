EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;69;52;13;4;108;266;181

Boston;69;42;18;9;93;207;173

Toronto;68;42;21;5;89;244;193

Montreal;69;36;26;7;79;208;207

Florida;69;30;27;12;72;224;234

Buffalo;68;30;29;9;69;194;219

Detroit;69;24;35;10;58;188;238

Ottawa;69;23;40;6;52;203;258

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;69;41;21;7;89;237;212

N.Y. Islanders;68;39;22;7;85;198;168

Pittsburgh;69;37;23;9;83;237;210

Carolina;68;37;24;7;81;205;191

Columbus;68;38;27;3;79;209;202

Philadelphia;68;33;27;8;74;209;226

N.Y. Rangers;68;28;28;12;68;196;224

New Jersey;69;25;35;9;59;191;232

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;68;40;24;4;84;233;202

Nashville;70;39;26;5;83;210;189

St. Louis;68;36;25;7;79;198;188

Dallas;68;35;28;5;75;172;172

Minnesota;69;33;28;8;74;191;202

Colorado;69;30;27;12;72;223;215

Chicago;68;29;30;9;67;227;255

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;68;41;19;8;90;246;210

Calgary;68;41;20;7;89;235;196

Vegas;69;38;26;5;81;209;190

Arizona;68;34;29;5;73;183;188

Edmonton;68;30;31;7;67;192;221

Vancouver;69;28;32;9;65;187;217

Anaheim;69;27;33;9;63;159;211

Los Angeles;68;24;36;8;56;161;218

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's late result

Vegas 6, Vancouver 2

Sunday's results

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Washington 3, Winnipeg 1

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Vegas at Calgary, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Monday's games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m. 

AHL

Sunday's results

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Hershey 5, Hartford 3

Manitoba 2, Rockford 1, OT

Rochester 6, Binghamton 1

Springfield 3, Providence 1

Bridgeport 3, Toronto 2, SO

Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

San Jose 5, Stockton 4, SO

Texas 7, San Antonio 4

Monday's game

Belleville at Toronto, 12:30 p.m. 

