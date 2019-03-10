EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;69;52;13;4;108;266;181
Boston;69;42;18;9;93;207;173
Toronto;68;42;21;5;89;244;193
Montreal;69;36;26;7;79;208;207
Florida;69;30;27;12;72;224;234
Buffalo;68;30;29;9;69;194;219
Detroit;69;24;35;10;58;188;238
Ottawa;69;23;40;6;52;203;258
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;69;41;21;7;89;237;212
N.Y. Islanders;68;39;22;7;85;198;168
Pittsburgh;69;37;23;9;83;237;210
Carolina;68;37;24;7;81;205;191
Columbus;68;38;27;3;79;209;202
Philadelphia;68;33;27;8;74;209;226
N.Y. Rangers;68;28;28;12;68;196;224
New Jersey;69;25;35;9;59;191;232
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;68;40;24;4;84;233;202
Nashville;70;39;26;5;83;210;189
St. Louis;68;36;25;7;79;198;188
Dallas;68;35;28;5;75;172;172
Minnesota;69;33;28;8;74;191;202
Colorado;69;30;27;12;72;223;215
Chicago;68;29;30;9;67;227;255
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;68;41;19;8;90;246;210
Calgary;68;41;20;7;89;235;196
Vegas;69;38;26;5;81;209;190
Arizona;68;34;29;5;73;183;188
Edmonton;68;30;31;7;67;192;221
Vancouver;69;28;32;9;65;187;217
Anaheim;69;27;33;9;63;159;211
Los Angeles;68;24;36;8;56;161;218
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's late result
Vegas 6, Vancouver 2
Sunday's results
Florida 6, Detroit 1
Washington 3, Winnipeg 1
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2
Vegas at Calgary, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Monday's games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.
AHL
Sunday's results
Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Hershey 5, Hartford 3
Manitoba 2, Rockford 1, OT
Rochester 6, Binghamton 1
Springfield 3, Providence 1
Bridgeport 3, Toronto 2, SO
Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1, OT
San Jose 5, Stockton 4, SO
Texas 7, San Antonio 4
Monday's game
Belleville at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.