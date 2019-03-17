EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;72;55;13;4;114;283;190

Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185

Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216

Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212

Florida;72;32;28;12;76;234;242

Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233

Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247

Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;72;42;23;7;91;206;173

Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225

Pittsburgh;73;39;24;10;88;249;220

Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196

Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210

Philadelphia;72;35;29;8;78;222;241

N.Y. Rangers;72;28;31;13;69;202;241

New Jersey;73;27;37;9;63;204;249

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;71;42;25;4;88;243;211

Nashville;73;41;27;5;87;219;195

St. Louis;72;37;27;8;82;207;198

Dallas;72;37;29;6;80;181;178

Minnesota;73;34;30;9;77;199;214

Colorado;72;31;29;12;74;229;223

Chicago;71;32;30;9;73;241;260

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206

San Jose;72;43;21;8;94;258;222

Vegas;71;39;27;5;83;214;197

Arizona;72;36;30;6;78;195;200

Edmonton;71;32;32;7;71;201;231

Vancouver;72;30;32;10;70;196;223

Anaheim;74;30;35;9;69;173;227

Los Angeles;71;25;38;8;58;168;227

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's late results

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Nashville 4, San Jose 2

Sunday's results

Colorado 3, New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4, St. Louis 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Anaheim 3, Florida 2

Edmonton at Vegas, late

Monday's games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

AHL

Saturday's late results

Chicago 6, San Antonio 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 7, Ontario 0

Sunday's results

San Diego 4, Manitoba 1

Toronto 4, WB/Scranton 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 0

Rockford 2, Texas 1

Colorado at San Jose, late

Monday's games

No games scheduled

