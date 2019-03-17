EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;72;55;13;4;114;283;190
Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185
Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216
Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212
Florida;72;32;28;12;76;234;242
Buffalo;72;31;32;9;71;200;233
Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247
Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;72;42;23;7;91;206;173
Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225
Pittsburgh;73;39;24;10;88;249;220
Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196
Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210
Philadelphia;72;35;29;8;78;222;241
N.Y. Rangers;72;28;31;13;69;202;241
New Jersey;73;27;37;9;63;204;249
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;71;42;25;4;88;243;211
Nashville;73;41;27;5;87;219;195
St. Louis;72;37;27;8;82;207;198
Dallas;72;37;29;6;80;181;178
Minnesota;73;34;30;9;77;199;214
Colorado;72;31;29;12;74;229;223
Chicago;71;32;30;9;73;241;260
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206
San Jose;72;43;21;8;94;258;222
Vegas;71;39;27;5;83;214;197
Arizona;72;36;30;6;78;195;200
Edmonton;71;32;32;7;71;201;231
Vancouver;72;30;32;10;70;196;223
Anaheim;74;30;35;9;69;173;227
Los Angeles;71;25;38;8;58;168;227
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's late results
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT
Nashville 4, San Jose 2
Sunday's results
Colorado 3, New Jersey 0
Buffalo 4, St. Louis 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Anaheim 3, Florida 2
Edmonton at Vegas, late
Monday's games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
Saturday's late results
Chicago 6, San Antonio 2
Tucson 5, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 7, Ontario 0
Sunday's results
San Diego 4, Manitoba 1
Toronto 4, WB/Scranton 2
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 0
Rockford 2, Texas 1
Colorado at San Jose, late
Monday's games
No games scheduled
