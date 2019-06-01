PLAYOFFS

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Monday, May 27

Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Wednesday, May 29

St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT 

Saturday's result

Boston 7, St. Louis 2, Boston leads series 2-1

Monday's game

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m. 

Thursday's game

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m. 

Sunday, June 9

x-Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

x-St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

BC-HKN--Bruins-Blues Sum

BRUINS 7, BLUES 2

Boston;3;2;2;—;7

St. Louis;0;1;1;—;2

First Period—1, Boston, Bergeron 9 (Krug, DeBrusk), 10:47 (pp). 2, Boston, Coyle 8 (Johansson, Heinen), 17:40. 3, Boston, Kuraly 4 (Nordstrom), 19:50.

Second Period—4, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (Bergeron, Krug), 0:41 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Barbashev 3 (Sanford, Steen), 11:05. 6, Boston, Krug 2 (Marchand, Bergeron), 12:12 (pp).

Third Period—7, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (O'Reilly, Bozak), 5:24 (pp). 8, Boston, Acciari 2 (Coyle, Nordstrom), 18:12. 9, Boston, Johansson 4 (Krug, Clifton), 18:35 (pp).

Shots on Goal—Boston 12-8-4—24. St. Louis 8-10-11—29.

Power-play opportunities—Boston 4 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 5.

Goalies—Boston, Rask 14-6 (29 shots-27 saves). St. Louis, Allen 0-0 (4-3), Binnington 13-9 (19-14).

A—18,789 (19,150). T—2:34.

Referees—Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments