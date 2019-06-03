PLAYOFFS

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Boston 2, St. Louis 2

Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT

Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2

Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Thursday, June 6: St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Blues 4, Bruins 2

Boston;1;1;0;—;2

St. Louis;2;0;2;—;4

First Period—1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 4 (Dunn, Sanford), 0:43. 2, Boston, Coyle 9 (Chara), 13:14. 3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 11 (Schenn, Pietrangelo), 15:30. Penalties—None.

Second Period—4, Boston, Carlo 1 (Bergeron, Marchand), 14:19 (sh). Penalties—Coyle, BOS, (high sticking), 5:47; Parayko, STL, (delay of game), 8:31; Clifton, BOS, (illegal check to head), 13:53.

Third Period—5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 5 (Gunnarsson, Pietrangelo), 10:38. 6, St. Louis, Schenn 4, 18:31. Penalties—Heinen, BOS, (tripping), 2:08; Bouwmeester, STL, (high sticking), 6:42; Krug, BOS, (slashing), 19:34; Bouwmeester, STL, (elbowing), 19:34.

Shots on Goal—Boston 9-10-4—23. St. Louis 13-12-13—38.

Power-play opportunities—Boston 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies—Boston, Rask 14-7 (37 shots-34 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 14-9 (23-21).

A—18,805 (19,150). T—2:33.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments