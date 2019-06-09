PLAYOFFS

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

St. Louis 3, Boston 2

Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT

Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2

Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1

Sunday, June 9: Boston 5, St. Louis 1

Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

BRUINS 5, BLUES 1

Boston;1;0;4;—;5

St. Louis;0;0;1;—;1

First Period—1, Boston, Marchand 9 (Krug, Pastrnak), 8:40 (pp).

Second Period—None.

Third Period—2, Boston, Carlo 2 (DeBrusk), 2:31. 3, Boston, Kuhlman 1 (Krejci), 10:15. 4, St. Louis, O'Reilly 7 (Pietrangelo, Perron), 12:01. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 9 (Marchand, Kuraly), 14:06. 6, Boston, Chara 2, 17:41.

Shots on Goal—Boston 12-8-12—32. St. Louis 9-10-10—29.

Power-play opportunities—Boston 1 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies—Boston, Rask 14-8 (29 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 15-9 (31-27).

T—2:36.

Referees—Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

