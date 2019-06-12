PLAYOFFS

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7)

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT

Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2

Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1

Sunday, June 9: Boston 5, St. Louis 1

Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis 4, Boston 1

Blues 4, Bruins 1

St. Louis;2;0;2;—;4

Boston;0;0;1;—;1

First Period—1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 28 (Pietrangelo, Bouwmeester), 16:47. 2, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 13 (Schwartz), 19:52. Penalties—Parayko, STL, (delay of game), 7:57.

Second Period—None. Penalties—None.

Third Period—3, St. Louis, Schenn 17 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 11:25. 4, St. Louis, Sanford 8 (Perron, O'Reilly), 15:22. 5, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Krejci), 17:50. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—St. Louis 4-6-10—20. Boston 12-11-10—33.

Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 0 of 0; Boston 0 of 1.

Goalies—St. Louis, Binnington 24-5-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Boston, Rask 27-13-5 (20-16).

A—17,565 (17,565). T—2:26.

Referees—Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

