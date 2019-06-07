PLAYOFFS

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

St. Louis 3, Boston 2

Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT

Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2

Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1

Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

Blues 2, Bruins 1

St. Louis;0;1;1;—;2

Boston;0;0;1;—;1

First Period—None. Penalties—Dunn, STL, (delay of game), 6:27; Marchand, BOS, (slashing), 17:22.

Second Period—1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 6 (Pietrangelo, Sanford), 0:55. Penalties—Perron, STL, (interference), 9:25.

Third Period—2, St. Louis, Perron 7 (O'Reilly, Bozak), 10:36. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 4 (Krug), 13:32. Penalties—Steen, STL, (interference), 3:09.

Shots on Goal—St. Louis 8-6-7—21. Boston 17-8-14—39.

Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies—St. Louis, Binnington 15-9 (39 shots-38 saves). Boston, Rask 14-8 (21-19).

A—17,565 (17,565). T—2:39.

