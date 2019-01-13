EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;46;35;9;2;72;189;133

Toronto;44;28;14;2;58;158;122

Boston;45;26;15;4;56;131;116

Montreal;46;24;17;5;53;138;139

Buffalo;45;23;16;6;52;131;130

Florida;44;17;19;8;42;138;160

Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160

Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;44;27;12;5;59;154;128

Columbus;45;27;15;3;57;148;139

Pittsburgh;45;25;14;6;56;161;132

N.Y. Islanders;44;25;15;4;54;134;117

Carolina;45;22;18;5;49;123;130

N.Y. Rangers;45;18;20;7;43;126;157

New Jersey;44;17;20;7;41;128;148

Philadelphia;45;16;23;6;38;123;160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;45;29;14;2;60;156;128

Nashville;47;27;16;4;58;145;122

Dallas;46;23;19;4;50;121;122

Colorado;45;20;17;8;48;151;144

Minnesota;44;22;19;3;47;124;125

St. Louis;43;19;20;4;42;121;134

Chicago;47;16;22;9;41;137;171

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;46;29;13;4;62;166;132

San Jose;47;27;13;7;61;167;141

Vegas;48;28;16;4;60;146;127

Anaheim;46;19;18;9;47;112;140

Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148

Edmonton;45;21;21;3;45;126;144

Arizona;44;20;21;3;43;115;123

Los Angeles;46;18;25;3;39;105;136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late results

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2

San Jose 4, Ottawa 1

Los Angeles 5, Pittsburgh 2

Sunday's results

Carolina 6, Nashville 3

Columbus 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Florida 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona at Calgary, late

Monday's games

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;40;28;9;3;0;59;139;112

Bridgeport;40;22;12;4;2;50;125;123

Springfield;39;18;13;5;3;44;139;128

Lehigh Valley;38;20;15;1;2;43;132;122

WB/Scranton;40;19;16;4;1;43;126;119

Providence;40;18;16;6;0;42;129;119

Hartford;39;18;17;2;2;40;119;128

Hershey;39;17;20;0;2;36;101;130

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;38;23;13;2;0;48;123;111

Utica;42;21;17;3;1;46;133;145

Syracuse;36;21;12;2;1;45;133;100

Toronto;39;19;15;3;2;43;138;140

Cleveland;38;18;15;4;1;41;113;127

Binghamton;42;19;20;3;0;41;116;143

Laval;39;16;17;3;3;38;105;113

Belleville;41;18;21;2;0;38;122;137

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Grand Rapids;40;21;12;3;4;49;124;120

Chicago;39;22;13;3;1;48;141;115

Texas;37;21;11;3;2;47;136;111

Iowa;39;20;12;4;3;47;132;114

Milwaukee;39;19;14;5;1;44;103;108

San Antonio;39;20;18;1;0;41;105;110

Rockford;40;16;16;3;5;40;92;115

Manitoba;36;15;18;2;1;33;89;114

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;34;22;8;1;3;48;114;86

Tucson;34;20;10;3;1;44;117;106

San Diego;34;19;11;1;3;42;127;115

Colorado;35;17;14;3;1;38;101;112

Bakersfield;35;17;15;2;1;37;106;102

Stockton;37;16;18;3;0;35;131;152

Ontario;34;11;17;4;2;28;105;139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late results

Texas 4, Iowa 2

Stockton 6, Ontario 5, OT

Bakersfield 2, Colorado 0

Tucson 3, Chicago 2

Sunday's results

Springfield 3, Providence 2, OT

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4

San Jose 2, Stockton 1

Monday's games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m. 

