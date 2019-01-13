EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;46;35;9;2;72;189;133
Toronto;44;28;14;2;58;158;122
Boston;45;26;15;4;56;131;116
Montreal;46;24;17;5;53;138;139
Buffalo;45;23;16;6;52;131;130
Florida;44;17;19;8;42;138;160
Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160
Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;44;27;12;5;59;154;128
Columbus;45;27;15;3;57;148;139
Pittsburgh;45;25;14;6;56;161;132
N.Y. Islanders;44;25;15;4;54;134;117
Carolina;45;22;18;5;49;123;130
N.Y. Rangers;45;18;20;7;43;126;157
New Jersey;44;17;20;7;41;128;148
Philadelphia;45;16;23;6;38;123;160
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;45;29;14;2;60;156;128
Nashville;47;27;16;4;58;145;122
Dallas;46;23;19;4;50;121;122
Colorado;45;20;17;8;48;151;144
Minnesota;44;22;19;3;47;124;125
St. Louis;43;19;20;4;42;121;134
Chicago;47;16;22;9;41;137;171
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;46;29;13;4;62;166;132
San Jose;47;27;13;7;61;167;141
Vegas;48;28;16;4;60;146;127
Anaheim;46;19;18;9;47;112;140
Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148
Edmonton;45;21;21;3;45;126;144
Arizona;44;20;21;3;43;115;123
Los Angeles;46;18;25;3;39;105;136
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late results
St. Louis 3, Dallas 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2
San Jose 4, Ottawa 1
Los Angeles 5, Pittsburgh 2
Sunday's results
Carolina 6, Nashville 3
Columbus 7, N.Y. Rangers 5
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Florida 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona at Calgary, late
Monday's games
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;40;28;9;3;0;59;139;112
Bridgeport;40;22;12;4;2;50;125;123
Springfield;39;18;13;5;3;44;139;128
Lehigh Valley;38;20;15;1;2;43;132;122
WB/Scranton;40;19;16;4;1;43;126;119
Providence;40;18;16;6;0;42;129;119
Hartford;39;18;17;2;2;40;119;128
Hershey;39;17;20;0;2;36;101;130
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;38;23;13;2;0;48;123;111
Utica;42;21;17;3;1;46;133;145
Syracuse;36;21;12;2;1;45;133;100
Toronto;39;19;15;3;2;43;138;140
Cleveland;38;18;15;4;1;41;113;127
Binghamton;42;19;20;3;0;41;116;143
Laval;39;16;17;3;3;38;105;113
Belleville;41;18;21;2;0;38;122;137
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Grand Rapids;40;21;12;3;4;49;124;120
Chicago;39;22;13;3;1;48;141;115
Texas;37;21;11;3;2;47;136;111
Iowa;39;20;12;4;3;47;132;114
Milwaukee;39;19;14;5;1;44;103;108
San Antonio;39;20;18;1;0;41;105;110
Rockford;40;16;16;3;5;40;92;115
Manitoba;36;15;18;2;1;33;89;114
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;34;22;8;1;3;48;114;86
Tucson;34;20;10;3;1;44;117;106
San Diego;34;19;11;1;3;42;127;115
Colorado;35;17;14;3;1;38;101;112
Bakersfield;35;17;15;2;1;37;106;102
Stockton;37;16;18;3;0;35;131;152
Ontario;34;11;17;4;2;28;105;139
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's late results
Texas 4, Iowa 2
Stockton 6, Ontario 5, OT
Bakersfield 2, Colorado 0
Tucson 3, Chicago 2
Sunday's results
Springfield 3, Providence 2, OT
Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4
San Jose 2, Stockton 1
Monday's games
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
