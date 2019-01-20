EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;48;29;17;2;60;168;137

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;47;19;20;8;46;146;168

Ottawa;49;19;25;5;43;154;184

Detroit;50;18;25;7;43;142;170

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;48;29;15;4;62;145;119

Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146

Washington;48;27;16;5;59;162;149

Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146

Carolina;47;22;20;5;49;126;140

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169

New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134

Nashville;50;28;18;4;60;155;133

Colorado;48;22;18;8;52;166;153

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Minnesota;48;24;21;3;51;133;138

St. Louis;47;21;21;5;47;131;144

Chicago;50;17;24;9;43;153;188

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;50;32;13;5;69;187;143

San Jose;50;28;15;7;63;178;155

Vegas;50;29;17;4;62;154;134

Vancouver;50;23;21;6;52;145;156

Anaheim;50;21;20;9;51;119;148

Edmonton;48;23;22;3;49;138;153

Arizona;48;22;22;4;48;128;138

Los Angeles;49;19;26;4;42;110;147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late results

Minnesota 2, Columbus 1

Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 5, Edmonton 2

Sunday's results

Chicago 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Islanders 3, Anaheim 0

Vancouver 3, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Carolina at Edmonton, late

Monday's games

Nashville at Colorado, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m. 

AHL

Saturday's late results

Stockton 4, Texas 2

Tucson 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2

Sunday's results

Toronto 5, Charlotte 0

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 0

Monday's games

Binghamton at Syracuse, noon

Hershey at Bridgeport, noon

Rockford at Iowa, noon

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 12:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 5 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments