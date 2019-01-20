EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;48;29;17;2;60;168;137
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;47;19;20;8;46;146;168
Ottawa;49;19;25;5;43;154;184
Detroit;50;18;25;7;43;142;170
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;48;29;15;4;62;145;119
Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146
Washington;48;27;16;5;59;162;149
Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146
Carolina;47;22;20;5;49;126;140
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169
New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134
Nashville;50;28;18;4;60;155;133
Colorado;48;22;18;8;52;166;153
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Minnesota;48;24;21;3;51;133;138
St. Louis;47;21;21;5;47;131;144
Chicago;50;17;24;9;43;153;188
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;50;32;13;5;69;187;143
San Jose;50;28;15;7;63;178;155
Vegas;50;29;17;4;62;154;134
Vancouver;50;23;21;6;52;145;156
Anaheim;50;21;20;9;51;119;148
Edmonton;48;23;22;3;49;138;153
Arizona;48;22;22;4;48;128;138
Los Angeles;49;19;26;4;42;110;147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late results
Minnesota 2, Columbus 1
Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3
Calgary 5, Edmonton 2
Sunday's results
Chicago 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Islanders 3, Anaheim 0
Vancouver 3, Detroit 2
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Carolina at Edmonton, late
Monday's games
Nashville at Colorado, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.
AHL
Saturday's late results
Stockton 4, Texas 2
Tucson 2, Colorado 0
Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2
Sunday's results
Toronto 5, Charlotte 0
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 0
Monday's games
Binghamton at Syracuse, noon
Hershey at Bridgeport, noon
Rockford at Iowa, noon
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 12:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 5 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
