Friday's late results

Calgary 2, Anaheim 1

Winnipeg 6, Vegas 3 

Saturday's results

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, SO

Carolina 3, Dallas 0

Florida 6, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 4, San Jose 0

Colorado 5, Nashville 0

Toronto 6, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Sunday's games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 8 p.m. 

AHL

Saturday's results

Laval 3, Manitoba 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO

Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO

Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Binghamton 4, Utica 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Colorado at Ontario, late

Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0

San Antonio at San Diego, late

Sunday's games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Rockford at WB/Scranton, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments