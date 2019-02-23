Friday's late results
Calgary 2, Anaheim 1
Winnipeg 6, Vegas 3
Saturday's results
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 2, Boston 1, SO
Carolina 3, Dallas 0
Florida 6, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 4, San Jose 0
Colorado 5, Nashville 0
Toronto 6, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Sunday's games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 8 p.m.
AHL
Saturday's results
Laval 3, Manitoba 1
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO
Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO
Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT
Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Belleville 5, Rochester 3
Binghamton 4, Utica 1
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2
Colorado at Ontario, late
Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0
San Antonio at San Diego, late
Sunday's games
Hershey at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Rockford at WB/Scranton, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.
