EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;59;44;11;4;92;232;159

Boston;59;34;17;8;76;175;150

Toronto;58;36;19;3;75;206;164

Montreal;59;31;21;7;69;176;174

Buffalo;58;28;23;7;63;168;181

Florida;57;25;24;8;58;177;197

Detroit;60;23;29;8;54;168;199

Ottawa;58;22;31;5;49;179;211

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138

Washington;58;32;19;7;71;197;184

Columbus;57;33;21;3;69;185;172

Pittsburgh;59;31;21;7;69;206;184

Carolina;59;31;22;6;68;173;165

Philadelphia;59;28;24;7;63;176;196

N.Y. Rangers;58;25;25;8;58;170;194

New Jersey;59;23;28;8;54;173;204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171

Nashville;61;34;22;5;73;186;160

St. Louis;58;31;22;5;67;174;162

Dallas;58;29;24;5;63;145;149

Minnesota;59;27;26;6;60;164;176

Colorado;58;23;24;11;57;186;192

Chicago;59;24;26;9;57;192;216

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;58;35;16;7;77;212;174

San Jose;59;35;17;7;77;214;184

Vegas;60;32;24;4;68;180;169

Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188

Arizona;58;26;27;5;57;152;167

Edmonton;58;24;29;5;53;163;195

Anaheim;58;22;27;9;53;128;185

Los Angeles;58;23;29;6;52;141;179

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

Calgary 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 5, OT

St. Louis 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 2, Toronto 0

Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, Edmonton 2

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 0

Carolina 3, Dallas 0

Columbus 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Nashville 1

Boston 4, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's results

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Rangers 5

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 1

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

Florida 6, Montreal 3

Washington at Anaheim, late

Monday's games

Arizona at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;55;34;14;6;1;75;175;156

Bridgeport;55;30;18;5;2;67;174;171

Hershey;52;29;20;0;3;61;141;154

Providence;53;27;19;6;1;61;164;146

Lehigh Valley;53;27;20;3;3;60;175;166

WB/Scranton;53;25;21;5;2;57;170;159

Springfield;54;22;22;6;4;54;177;179

Hartford;54;21;25;5;3;50;154;191

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;52;31;16;3;2;67;170;149

Syracuse;49;30;15;2;2;64;175;127

Utica;54;29;19;4;2;64;177;183

Toronto;52;26;18;5;3;60;180;177

Belleville;55;26;23;2;4;58;174;177

Cleveland;53;24;22;6;1;55;158;181

Binghamton;55;23;27;5;0;51;150;189

Laval;52;21;23;4;4;50;137;154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Grand Rapids;53;30;16;3;4;67;157;147

Iowa;52;27;16;5;4;63;172;151

Chicago;51;28;17;5;1;62;176;147

Rockford;54;25;21;3;5;58;133;150

Milwaukee;53;23;20;9;1;56;141;148

Texas;51;25;21;3;2;55;161;153

Manitoba;51;24;22;3;2;53;133;156

San Antonio;52;24;23;5;0;53;135;152

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;49;31;15;2;1;65;173;133

San Jose;45;27;12;2;4;60;148;122

San Diego;48;27;15;3;3;60;175;159

Tucson;47;25;16;4;2;56;150;141

Colorado;48;24;20;3;1;52;141;154

Stockton;49;20;24;4;1;45;170;195

Ontario;46;15;24;5;2;37;143;192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's results

San Diego 8, San Jose 3

Belleville 4, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, SO

Rockford 5, Iowa 4, SO

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 3, Springfield 1

Utica 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Tucson 4, Texas 1

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 2, Ontario 1, OT

Sunday's results

Bridgeport 7, Charlotte 3

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 5

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 4, OT

Rochester 5, Binghamton 1

Springfield 5, Providence 1

Chicago 2, Iowa 1, OT

Rockford 5, San Antonio 2

Utica 5, Cleveland 4, OT

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m. 

Monday's games

Laval at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 2 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 3:15 p.m. 

