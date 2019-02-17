EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;59;44;11;4;92;232;159
Boston;59;34;17;8;76;175;150
Toronto;58;36;19;3;75;206;164
Montreal;59;31;21;7;69;176;174
Buffalo;58;28;23;7;63;168;181
Florida;57;25;24;8;58;177;197
Detroit;60;23;29;8;54;168;199
Ottawa;58;22;31;5;49;179;211
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138
Washington;58;32;19;7;71;197;184
Columbus;57;33;21;3;69;185;172
Pittsburgh;59;31;21;7;69;206;184
Carolina;59;31;22;6;68;173;165
Philadelphia;59;28;24;7;63;176;196
N.Y. Rangers;58;25;25;8;58;170;194
New Jersey;59;23;28;8;54;173;204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171
Nashville;61;34;22;5;73;186;160
St. Louis;58;31;22;5;67;174;162
Dallas;58;29;24;5;63;145;149
Minnesota;59;27;26;6;60;164;176
Colorado;58;23;24;11;57;186;192
Chicago;59;24;26;9;57;192;216
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;58;35;16;7;77;212;174
San Jose;59;35;17;7;77;214;184
Vegas;60;32;24;4;68;180;169
Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188
Arizona;58;26;27;5;57;152;167
Edmonton;58;24;29;5;53;163;195
Anaheim;58;22;27;9;53;128;185
Los Angeles;58;23;29;6;52;141;179
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
Calgary 5, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 5, OT
St. Louis 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 2, Toronto 0
Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, Edmonton 2
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 0
Carolina 3, Dallas 0
Columbus 5, Chicago 2
San Jose 3, Vancouver 2
Vegas 5, Nashville 1
Boston 4, Los Angeles 2
Sunday's results
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Rangers 5
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 4, Buffalo 1
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1
Florida 6, Montreal 3
Washington at Anaheim, late
Monday's games
Arizona at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;55;34;14;6;1;75;175;156
Bridgeport;55;30;18;5;2;67;174;171
Hershey;52;29;20;0;3;61;141;154
Providence;53;27;19;6;1;61;164;146
Lehigh Valley;53;27;20;3;3;60;175;166
WB/Scranton;53;25;21;5;2;57;170;159
Springfield;54;22;22;6;4;54;177;179
Hartford;54;21;25;5;3;50;154;191
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;52;31;16;3;2;67;170;149
Syracuse;49;30;15;2;2;64;175;127
Utica;54;29;19;4;2;64;177;183
Toronto;52;26;18;5;3;60;180;177
Belleville;55;26;23;2;4;58;174;177
Cleveland;53;24;22;6;1;55;158;181
Binghamton;55;23;27;5;0;51;150;189
Laval;52;21;23;4;4;50;137;154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Grand Rapids;53;30;16;3;4;67;157;147
Iowa;52;27;16;5;4;63;172;151
Chicago;51;28;17;5;1;62;176;147
Rockford;54;25;21;3;5;58;133;150
Milwaukee;53;23;20;9;1;56;141;148
Texas;51;25;21;3;2;55;161;153
Manitoba;51;24;22;3;2;53;133;156
San Antonio;52;24;23;5;0;53;135;152
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;49;31;15;2;1;65;173;133
San Jose;45;27;12;2;4;60;148;122
San Diego;48;27;15;3;3;60;175;159
Tucson;47;25;16;4;2;56;150;141
Colorado;48;24;20;3;1;52;141;154
Stockton;49;20;24;4;1;45;170;195
Ontario;46;15;24;5;2;37;143;192
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
San Diego 8, San Jose 3
Belleville 4, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3, OT
Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, SO
Rockford 5, Iowa 4, SO
Laval 5, Binghamton 2
Toronto 3, Springfield 1
Utica 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT
Tucson 4, Texas 1
Charlotte 3, Providence 2
Stockton 5, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 2, Ontario 1, OT
Sunday's results
Bridgeport 7, Charlotte 3
Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 5
WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 4, OT
Rochester 5, Binghamton 1
Springfield 5, Providence 1
Chicago 2, Iowa 1, OT
Rockford 5, San Antonio 2
Utica 5, Cleveland 4, OT
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Monday's games
Laval at Belleville, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 2 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 3:15 p.m.
