EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163

Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159

Toronto;61;37;20;4;78;216;173

Montreal;62;33;22;7;73;187;183

Buffalo;61;29;24;8;66;176;189

Florida;60;27;25;8;62;190;204

Detroit;63;23;31;9;55;177;212

Ottawa;62;22;35;5;49;187;228

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;61;36;18;7;79;178;146

Washington;63;35;21;7;77;213;203

Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180

Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170

Pittsburgh;62;32;22;8;72;213;195

Philadelphia;62;29;26;7;65;183;209

N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207

New Jersey;62;24;30;8;56;182;213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;61;37;20;4;78;209;181

Nashville;64;36;23;5;77;193;169

St. Louis;62;33;23;6;72;182;172

Dallas;62;31;26;5;67;157;162

Minnesota;63;30;27;6;66;173;184

Colorado;62;27;24;11;65;206;196

Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;62;39;16;7;85;225;180

San Jose;63;37;18;8;82;228;197

Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181

Arizona;61;28;28;5;61;160;176

Vancouver;62;26;28;8;60;172;195

Edmonton;61;26;29;6;58;171;202

Anaheim;62;24;29;9;57;139;191

Los Angeles;61;23;32;6;52;145;190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, SO

Carolina 3, Dallas 0

Florida 6, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 4, San Jose 0

Colorado 5, Nashville 0

Toronto 6, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Vancouver 0

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1

Sunday's results

Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT

San Jose 5, Detroit 3

Dallas 4, Chicago 3

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Calgary 2, Ottawa 1

Winnipeg at Arizona, late

Monday's games

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m. 

Stars 4, Blackhawks 3

Dallas;2;1;1;—;4

Chicago;0;2;1;—;3

First Period—1, Dallas, Faksa 11 (Dickinson, Zuccarello), 11:35. 2, Dallas, Radulov 17 (Heiskanen), 17:28. Penalties—Hayden, CHI, Major (fighting), 11:35; Dickinson, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:35.

Second Period—3, Dallas, Zuccarello 12 (Lindell, Seguin), 1:44. 4, Chicago, Kunitz 2 (Keith, Kruger), 2:58. 5, Chicago, Caggiula 11 (Gustafsson, Keith), 15:37. Penalties—Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 11:43.

Third Period—6, Chicago, Toews 29 (Gustafsson), 4:16 (pp). 7, Dallas, Spezza 8 (Klingberg, Radulov), 8:55 (pp). Penalties—Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 3:29; Chicago bench, served by Strome (too many men on the ice), 7:25; Keith, CHI, (tripping), 8:03; Lovejoy, DAL, (hooking), 12:40; Polak, DAL, major (high sticking), 15:26.

Shots on Goal—Dallas 12-14-3—29. Chicago 13-20-14—47.

Power-play opportunities—Dallas 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 5.

Goalies—Dallas, Khudobin 12-13-3 (47 shots-44 saves). Chicago, Ward 14-10-4 (29-25).

A—21,474 (19,717). T—2:31.

Referees—Dan O'Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;57;36;14;6;1;79;182;159

Bridgeport;58;33;18;5;2;73;188;179

Hershey;55;31;21;0;3;65;149;163

Providence;56;28;20;7;1;64;172;157

Lehigh Valley;55;27;22;3;3;60;178;173

WB/Scranton;55;26;22;5;2;59;176;164

Springfield;56;22;23;6;5;55;182;186

Hartford;57;23;25;6;3;55;163;197

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;55;33;17;3;2;71;181;159

Syracuse;53;32;16;3;2;69;185;137

Toronto;56;29;18;6;3;67;192;186

Utica;56;29;20;5;2;65;181;191

Belleville;58;29;23;2;4;64;188;186

Cleveland;56;26;23;6;1;59;169;192

Laval;56;23;24;5;4;55;148;163

Binghamton;57;24;28;5;0;53;157;195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Grand Rapids;56;31;17;4;4;70;165;156

Chicago;54;31;17;5;1;68;186;152

Iowa;55;28;16;6;5;67;179;159

Rockford;57;26;22;3;6;61;139;159

Texas;55;26;23;3;3;58;169;165

Milwaukee;56;23;21;11;1;58;150;160

San Antonio;54;25;24;5;0;55;143;159

Manitoba;55;25;25;3;2;55;140;168

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;50;32;15;2;1;67;175;133

San Jose;49;29;14;2;4;64;160;134

San Diego;51;29;16;3;3;64;187;170

Tucson;49;25;18;4;2;56;152;148

Colorado;50;24;22;3;1;52;144;162

Stockton;52;22;25;4;1;49;183;203

Ontario;49;17;25;5;2;41;151;199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's results

Laval 3, Manitoba 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO

Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO

Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Binghamton 4, Utica 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Ontario 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0

San Diego 5, San Antonio 4

Sunday's results

Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 5, OT

Hartford 4, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 4, Rockford 1

Chicago 4, Texas 2

Stockton 4, San Jose 1<

Monday's games

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

