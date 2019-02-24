EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163
Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159
Toronto;61;37;20;4;78;216;173
Montreal;62;33;22;7;73;187;183
Buffalo;61;29;24;8;66;176;189
Florida;60;27;25;8;62;190;204
Detroit;63;23;31;9;55;177;212
Ottawa;62;22;35;5;49;187;228
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;61;36;18;7;79;178;146
Washington;63;35;21;7;77;213;203
Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180
Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170
Pittsburgh;62;32;22;8;72;213;195
Philadelphia;62;29;26;7;65;183;209
N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207
New Jersey;62;24;30;8;56;182;213
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;61;37;20;4;78;209;181
Nashville;64;36;23;5;77;193;169
St. Louis;62;33;23;6;72;182;172
Dallas;62;31;26;5;67;157;162
Minnesota;63;30;27;6;66;173;184
Colorado;62;27;24;11;65;206;196
Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;62;39;16;7;85;225;180
San Jose;63;37;18;8;82;228;197
Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181
Arizona;61;28;28;5;61;160;176
Vancouver;62;26;28;8;60;172;195
Edmonton;61;26;29;6;58;171;202
Anaheim;62;24;29;9;57;139;191
Los Angeles;61;23;32;6;52;145;190
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 2, Boston 1, SO
Carolina 3, Dallas 0
Florida 6, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 4, San Jose 0
Colorado 5, Nashville 0
Toronto 6, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Vancouver 0
Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1
Sunday's results
Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT
San Jose 5, Detroit 3
Dallas 4, Chicago 3
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Calgary 2, Ottawa 1
Winnipeg at Arizona, late
Monday's games
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Stars 4, Blackhawks 3
Dallas;2;1;1;—;4
Chicago;0;2;1;—;3
First Period—1, Dallas, Faksa 11 (Dickinson, Zuccarello), 11:35. 2, Dallas, Radulov 17 (Heiskanen), 17:28. Penalties—Hayden, CHI, Major (fighting), 11:35; Dickinson, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:35.
Second Period—3, Dallas, Zuccarello 12 (Lindell, Seguin), 1:44. 4, Chicago, Kunitz 2 (Keith, Kruger), 2:58. 5, Chicago, Caggiula 11 (Gustafsson, Keith), 15:37. Penalties—Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 11:43.
Third Period—6, Chicago, Toews 29 (Gustafsson), 4:16 (pp). 7, Dallas, Spezza 8 (Klingberg, Radulov), 8:55 (pp). Penalties—Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 3:29; Chicago bench, served by Strome (too many men on the ice), 7:25; Keith, CHI, (tripping), 8:03; Lovejoy, DAL, (hooking), 12:40; Polak, DAL, major (high sticking), 15:26.
Shots on Goal—Dallas 12-14-3—29. Chicago 13-20-14—47.
Power-play opportunities—Dallas 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 5.
Goalies—Dallas, Khudobin 12-13-3 (47 shots-44 saves). Chicago, Ward 14-10-4 (29-25).
A—21,474 (19,717). T—2:31.
Referees—Dan O'Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;57;36;14;6;1;79;182;159
Bridgeport;58;33;18;5;2;73;188;179
Hershey;55;31;21;0;3;65;149;163
Providence;56;28;20;7;1;64;172;157
Lehigh Valley;55;27;22;3;3;60;178;173
WB/Scranton;55;26;22;5;2;59;176;164
Springfield;56;22;23;6;5;55;182;186
Hartford;57;23;25;6;3;55;163;197
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;55;33;17;3;2;71;181;159
Syracuse;53;32;16;3;2;69;185;137
Toronto;56;29;18;6;3;67;192;186
Utica;56;29;20;5;2;65;181;191
Belleville;58;29;23;2;4;64;188;186
Cleveland;56;26;23;6;1;59;169;192
Laval;56;23;24;5;4;55;148;163
Binghamton;57;24;28;5;0;53;157;195
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Grand Rapids;56;31;17;4;4;70;165;156
Chicago;54;31;17;5;1;68;186;152
Iowa;55;28;16;6;5;67;179;159
Rockford;57;26;22;3;6;61;139;159
Texas;55;26;23;3;3;58;169;165
Milwaukee;56;23;21;11;1;58;150;160
San Antonio;54;25;24;5;0;55;143;159
Manitoba;55;25;25;3;2;55;140;168
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;50;32;15;2;1;67;175;133
San Jose;49;29;14;2;4;64;160;134
San Diego;51;29;16;3;3;64;187;170
Tucson;49;25;18;4;2;56;152;148
Colorado;50;24;22;3;1;52;144;162
Stockton;52;22;25;4;1;49;183;203
Ontario;49;17;25;5;2;41;151;199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
Laval 3, Manitoba 1
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO
Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO
Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT
Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Belleville 5, Rochester 3
Binghamton 4, Utica 1
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2
Ontario 2, Colorado 0
Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0
San Diego 5, San Antonio 4
Sunday's results
Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1
Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 5, OT
Hartford 4, Providence 1
WB/Scranton 4, Rockford 1
Chicago 4, Texas 2
Stockton 4, San Jose 1<
Monday's games
Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.