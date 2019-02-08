Thursday's late results

Columbus 4, Arizona 2

San Jose 5, Calgary 2

Friday's results

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, late

Saturday's games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, noon

Minnesota at New Jersey, noon

Detroit at Buffalo, noon

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, noon

Los Angeles at Boston, noon

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m. 

AHL

Friday's results

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT

Rockford 3, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2

Stockton at Colorado, late

San Diego at Ontario, late

San Jose at Bakersfield, late

Saturday's games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. 

