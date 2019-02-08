Thursday's late results
Columbus 4, Arizona 2
San Jose 5, Calgary 2
Friday's results
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, late
Saturday's games
Anaheim at Philadelphia, noon
Minnesota at New Jersey, noon
Detroit at Buffalo, noon
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, noon
Los Angeles at Boston, noon
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.
AHL
Friday's results
Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Rochester 7, Springfield 1
Syracuse 6, Hartford 0
Belleville 5, Laval 2
Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT
Rockford 3, Tucson 1
WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2
Stockton at Colorado, late
San Diego at Ontario, late
San Jose at Bakersfield, late
Saturday's games
Chicago at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
