Saturday's results

Philadelphia 6, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 3, OT

Boston 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Arizona 3, Dallas 2

San Jose 5, Edmonton 2

Florida 5, Washington 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT

Calgary at Vancouver, late

Columbus at Vegas, late

Sunday's games

St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. 

AHL

Friday's results

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT

Rockford 3, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 4, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Saturday's results

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 2

Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO

San Antonio at Iowa, late

Laval at Belleville, late

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

Tucson at Rockford, late

Rochester at Utica, late

WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, late

Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. 

Sunday's games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 4 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments