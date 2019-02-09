Saturday's results
Philadelphia 6, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 3, OT
Boston 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 3, Nashville 2
Arizona 3, Dallas 2
San Jose 5, Edmonton 2
Florida 5, Washington 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT
Calgary at Vancouver, late
Columbus at Vegas, late
Sunday's games
St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
AHL
Friday's results
Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Rochester 7, Springfield 1
Syracuse 6, Hartford 0
Belleville 5, Laval 2
Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT
Rockford 3, Tucson 1
WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 4, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1
San Diego 6, Ontario 4
Saturday's results
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Toronto 4, Springfield 2
Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 2
Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO
San Antonio at Iowa, late
Laval at Belleville, late
Manitoba 3, Texas 2
Tucson at Rockford, late
Rochester at Utica, late
WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, late
Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Sunday's games
Binghamton at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.