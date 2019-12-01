Hockey for Dec. 2
Hockey for Dec. 2

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;26;18;3;5;41;96;64

Florida;26;13;8;5;31;94;93

Toronto;28;13;11;4;30;93;92

Buffalo;27;12;10;5;29;78;82

Montreal;26;11;9;6;28;88;93

Tampa Bay;24;12;9;3;27;88;79

Ottawa;27;11;15;1;23;69;84

Detroit;29;7;19;3;17;62;115

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;28;19;4;5;43;104;83

N.Y. Islanders;24;17;5;2;36;71;58

Philadelphia;27;15;7;5;35;85;78

Carolina;27;16;10;1;33;88;76

Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78

N.Y. Rangers;25;13;9;3;29;83;83

Columbus;26;11;11;4;26;66;80

New Jersey;25;9;12;4;22;65;90

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;28;17;5;6;40;86;75

Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75

Winnipeg;27;16;10;1;33;77;76

Dallas;27;15;10;2;32;73;65

Nashville;26;12;10;4;28;87;85

Minnesota;26;11;11;4;26;76;84

Chicago;26;10;11;5;25;74;81

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;28;16;9;3;35;88;82

Arizona;28;15;9;4;34;78;67

San Jose;28;15;12;1;31;82;91

Vancouver;27;13;10;4;30;90;81

Vegas;28;13;11;4;30;83;81

Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86

Anaheim;27;11;12;4;26;71;82

Los Angeles;27;11;14;2;24;70;89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Calgary 3, Ottawa 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Florida 3, Nashville 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1

Sunday's results

Dallas at Minnesota, late

Montreal at Boston, late

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Monday's games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63

WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61

Hartford;21;11;4;1;5;28;53;54

Springfield;24;13;11;0;0;26;72;62

Lehigh Valley;22;10;7;1;4;25;59;62

Hershey;22;8;9;2;3;21;57;68

Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75

Charlotte;21;8;10;3;0;19;52;63

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;20;14;3;2;1;31;75;54

Rochester;20;13;3;2;2;30;67;53

Utica;21;13;7;1;0;27;74;56

Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74

Laval;24;12;9;3;0;27;70;70

Syracuse;21;11;8;2;0;24;67;69

Cleveland;22;11;9;1;1;24;66;57

Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;22;16;3;1;2;35;81;54

Iowa;21;11;6;2;2;26;62;58

San Antonio;22;9;6;5;2;25;67;64

Manitoba;23;12;11;0;0;24;66;67

Rockford;20;11;8;0;1;23;60;62

Grand Rapids;23;9;12;1;1;20;70;82

Chicago;24;9;13;2;0;20;58;76

Texas;21;6;13;0;2;14;58;84

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;20;15;5;0;0;30;76;56

Stockton;20;13;4;1;2;29;81;67

Colorado;19;10;8;1;0;21;56;56

Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68

Ontario;21;9;10;2;0;20;53;67

San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59

San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday's results

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT

Rockford 4, Chicago 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 5, Stockton 2

Ontario 2, San Diego 1

Saturday's results

Utica 4, Toronto 3

Providence 4, Charlotte 1

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 6, Tucson 2

Sunday's results

Providence 4, Charlotte 0

Iowa at San Antonio, late

Utica at Toronto, late

Hartford at Hershey, late

Milwaukee at Texas, ate

