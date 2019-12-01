Hockey for Dec. 2

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;26;18;3;5;41;96;64
Florida;26;13;8;5;31;94;93
Toronto;28;13;11;4;30;93;92
Buffalo;27;12;10;5;29;78;82
Montreal;26;11;9;6;28;88;93
Tampa Bay;24;12;9;3;27;88;79
Ottawa;27;11;15;1;23;69;84
Detroit;29;7;19;3;17;62;115
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;28;19;4;5;43;104;83
N.Y. Islanders;24;17;5;2;36;71;58
Philadelphia;27;15;7;5;35;85;78
Carolina;27;16;10;1;33;88;76
Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78
N.Y. Rangers;25;13;9;3;29;83;83
Columbus;26;11;11;4;26;66;80
New Jersey;25;9;12;4;22;65;90
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;28;17;5;6;40;86;75
Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75
Winnipeg;27;16;10;1;33;77;76
Dallas;27;15;10;2;32;73;65
Nashville;26;12;10;4;28;87;85
Minnesota;26;11;11;4;26;76;84
Chicago;26;10;11;5;25;74;81
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;28;16;9;3;35;88;82
Arizona;28;15;9;4;34;78;67
San Jose;28;15;12;1;31;82;91
Vancouver;27;13;10;4;30;90;81
Vegas;28;13;11;4;30;83;81
Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86
Anaheim;27;11;12;4;26;71;82
Los Angeles;27;11;14;2;24;70;89
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Calgary 3, Ottawa 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0
Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Florida 3, Nashville 0
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 7, Chicago 3
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1
Sunday's results
Dallas at Minnesota, late
Montreal at Boston, late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Monday's games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63
WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61
Hartford;21;11;4;1;5;28;53;54
Springfield;24;13;11;0;0;26;72;62
Lehigh Valley;22;10;7;1;4;25;59;62
Hershey;22;8;9;2;3;21;57;68
Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75
Charlotte;21;8;10;3;0;19;52;63
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;20;14;3;2;1;31;75;54
Rochester;20;13;3;2;2;30;67;53
Utica;21;13;7;1;0;27;74;56
Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74
Laval;24;12;9;3;0;27;70;70
Syracuse;21;11;8;2;0;24;67;69
Cleveland;22;11;9;1;1;24;66;57
Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;22;16;3;1;2;35;81;54
Iowa;21;11;6;2;2;26;62;58
San Antonio;22;9;6;5;2;25;67;64
Manitoba;23;12;11;0;0;24;66;67
Rockford;20;11;8;0;1;23;60;62
Grand Rapids;23;9;12;1;1;20;70;82
Chicago;24;9;13;2;0;20;58;76
Texas;21;6;13;0;2;14;58;84
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;20;15;5;0;0;30;76;56
Stockton;20;13;4;1;2;29;81;67
Colorado;19;10;8;1;0;21;56;56
Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68
Ontario;21;9;10;2;0;20;53;67
San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59
San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's results
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1
Laval 4, Syracuse 2
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6, Binghamton 2
Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT
Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT
Rockford 4, Chicago 2
Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3
Colorado 5, Stockton 2
Ontario 2, San Diego 1
Saturday's results
Utica 4, Toronto 3
Providence 4, Charlotte 1
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1
Belleville 3, Hershey 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT
Springfield 6, Laval 3
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT
Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT
Texas 4, Iowa 3
Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1
San Diego 6, Tucson 2
Sunday's results
Providence 4, Charlotte 0
Iowa at San Antonio, late
Utica at Toronto, late
Hartford at Hershey, late
Milwaukee at Texas, ate