EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88

Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84

Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88

Boston;30;16;10;4;36;81;76

Montreal;30;15;10;5;35;96;94

Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100

Ottawa;31;13;14;4;30;105;122

Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90

Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99

N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83

N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92

Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77

Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91

Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101

New Jersey;28;10;12;6;26;86;100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;30;19;10;1;39;95;77

Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88

Winnipeg;29;18;9;2;38;101;80

Dallas;29;16;10;3;35;81;74

Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87

St. Louis;28;10;14;4;24;78;94

Chicago;31;9;17;5;23;84;115

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;30;19;9;2;40;107;84

Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94

San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96

Vegas;31;16;14;1;33;92;89

Edmonton;29;15;12;2;32;81;87

Vancouver;32;13;16;3;29;95;109

Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76

Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late result

Calgary 5, Nashville 2

Sunday's results

Vancouver 6, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 1

Boston 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Montreal 3, Chicago 2

Anaheim 6, New Jersey 5, SO

Calgary at Edmonton, late

Dallas at Vegas, late

Monday's games

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. 

Canadiens 3, Blackhawks 2

Montreal;2;0;1;—;3

Chicago;1;1;0;—;2

First Period—1, Montreal, Domi 14 (Shaw, Reilly), 6:05. 2, Montreal, Weber 3 (Agostino, Chaput), 7:36. 3, Chicago, Kane 14 (Seabrook, DeBrincat), 19:01 (pp). Penalties—Tatar, MTL, (hooking), 3:37; Tatar, MTL, (tripping), 12:41; Weber, MTL, (delay of game), 18:03.

Second Period—4, Chicago, Kane 15 (Kahun, Gustafsson), 12:55. Penalties—Kruger, CHI, (holding), 13:07; Hayden, CHI, (roughing), 18:32.

Third Period—5, Montreal, Tatar 12 (Petry, Kotkaniemi), 18:43. Penalties—Tatar, MTL, (cross checking), 1:58; Benn, MTL, major (high sticking), 3:58; Saad, CHI, (interference), 9:31; Murphy, CHI, (high sticking), 10:36; Lehkonen, MTL, (tripping), 12:45; Gallagher, MTL, (high sticking), 15:12.

Shots on Goal—Montreal 7-8-13—28. Chicago 10-12-17—39.

Power-play opportunities—Montreal 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 8.

Goalies—Montreal, Price 11-8-4 (39 shots-37 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-14-1 (28-25).

A—21,057 (19,717). T—2:32.

Referees—Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;26;19;6;1;0;39;94;73

Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84

Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81

Springfield;24;13;7;2;2;30;91;79

WB/Scranton;26;12;10;3;1;28;80;77

Providence;25;11;10;4;0;26;80;72

Hartford;26;11;12;1;2;25;81;95

Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;24;16;6;2;0;34;83;71

Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84

Syracuse;21;13;6;2;0;28;81;57

Belleville;26;12;12;2;0;26;81;83

Utica;27;12;13;1;1;26;84;100

Toronto;24;10;9;3;2;25;90;96

Binghamton;27;10;14;3;0;23;72;101

Laval;26;9;14;2;1;21;68;78

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;25;14;5;4;2;34;90;66

Milwaukee;27;14;9;4;0;32;72;72

Grand Rapids;25;14;8;1;2;31;81;78

Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85

Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75

Texas;23;12;9;1;1;26;90;75

Manitoba;25;11;12;2;0;24;62;80

San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46

Tucson;22;14;5;2;1;31;83;68

Colorado;23;12;7;3;1;28;69;73

Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99

Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65

Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92

San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late results

Stockton 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

Tucson 5, Ontario 0

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

Sunday's results

Springfield 5, Binghamton 1

Toronto 1, Belleville 0, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Hershey 4, SO

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Tuesday's games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

