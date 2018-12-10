EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88
Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84
Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88
Boston;30;16;10;4;36;81;76
Montreal;30;15;10;5;35;96;94
Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100
Ottawa;31;13;14;4;30;105;122
Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90
Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99
N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83
N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92
Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77
Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91
Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101
New Jersey;28;10;12;6;26;86;100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;30;19;10;1;39;95;77
Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88
Winnipeg;29;18;9;2;38;101;80
Dallas;29;16;10;3;35;81;74
Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87
St. Louis;28;10;14;4;24;78;94
Chicago;31;9;17;5;23;84;115
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;30;19;9;2;40;107;84
Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94
San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96
Vegas;31;16;14;1;33;92;89
Edmonton;29;15;12;2;32;81;87
Vancouver;32;13;16;3;29;95;109
Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76
Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late result
Calgary 5, Nashville 2
Sunday's results
Vancouver 6, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 1
Boston 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Montreal 3, Chicago 2
Anaheim 6, New Jersey 5, SO
Calgary at Edmonton, late
Dallas at Vegas, late
Monday's games
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Canadiens 3, Blackhawks 2
Montreal;2;0;1;—;3
Chicago;1;1;0;—;2
First Period—1, Montreal, Domi 14 (Shaw, Reilly), 6:05. 2, Montreal, Weber 3 (Agostino, Chaput), 7:36. 3, Chicago, Kane 14 (Seabrook, DeBrincat), 19:01 (pp). Penalties—Tatar, MTL, (hooking), 3:37; Tatar, MTL, (tripping), 12:41; Weber, MTL, (delay of game), 18:03.
Second Period—4, Chicago, Kane 15 (Kahun, Gustafsson), 12:55. Penalties—Kruger, CHI, (holding), 13:07; Hayden, CHI, (roughing), 18:32.
Third Period—5, Montreal, Tatar 12 (Petry, Kotkaniemi), 18:43. Penalties—Tatar, MTL, (cross checking), 1:58; Benn, MTL, major (high sticking), 3:58; Saad, CHI, (interference), 9:31; Murphy, CHI, (high sticking), 10:36; Lehkonen, MTL, (tripping), 12:45; Gallagher, MTL, (high sticking), 15:12.
Shots on Goal—Montreal 7-8-13—28. Chicago 10-12-17—39.
Power-play opportunities—Montreal 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 8.
Goalies—Montreal, Price 11-8-4 (39 shots-37 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-14-1 (28-25).
A—21,057 (19,717). T—2:32.
Referees—Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;26;19;6;1;0;39;94;73
Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84
Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81
Springfield;24;13;7;2;2;30;91;79
WB/Scranton;26;12;10;3;1;28;80;77
Providence;25;11;10;4;0;26;80;72
Hartford;26;11;12;1;2;25;81;95
Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;24;16;6;2;0;34;83;71
Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84
Syracuse;21;13;6;2;0;28;81;57
Belleville;26;12;12;2;0;26;81;83
Utica;27;12;13;1;1;26;84;100
Toronto;24;10;9;3;2;25;90;96
Binghamton;27;10;14;3;0;23;72;101
Laval;26;9;14;2;1;21;68;78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;25;14;5;4;2;34;90;66
Milwaukee;27;14;9;4;0;32;72;72
Grand Rapids;25;14;8;1;2;31;81;78
Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85
Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75
Texas;23;12;9;1;1;26;90;75
Manitoba;25;11;12;2;0;24;62;80
San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46
Tucson;22;14;5;2;1;31;83;68
Colorado;23;12;7;3;1;28;69;73
Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99
Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65
Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92
San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's late results
Stockton 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Colorado 4, San Diego 3
Tucson 5, Ontario 0
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2
Sunday's results
Springfield 5, Binghamton 1
Toronto 1, Belleville 0, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Hershey 4, SO
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0
Tuesday's games
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
