Hockey for Dec. 5

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;28;20;3;5;45;101;65
Florida;27;13;9;5;31;96;97
Buffalo;28;13;10;5;31;85;83
Montreal;28;12;10;6;30;93;98
Toronto;29;13;12;4;30;94;98
Tampa Bay;25;13;9;3;29;91;81
Ottawa;28;11;16;1;23;71;89
Detroit;30;7;20;3;17;63;119
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;29;20;4;5;45;109;85
N.Y. Islanders;26;18;6;2;38;77;63
Philadelphia;28;16;7;5;37;91;79
Carolina;28;16;11;1;33;88;78
Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78
N.Y. Rangers;26;13;10;3;29;84;87
Columbus;27;11;12;4;26;68;84
New Jersey;27;9;14;4;22;69;101
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;29;18;5;6;42;90;75
Winnipeg;28;17;10;1;35;82;77
Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75
Dallas;29;15;11;3;33;76;73
Minnesota;28;13;11;4;30;83;88
Nashville;27;12;10;5;29;89;88
Chicago;27;10;12;5;25;74;85
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;29;17;9;3;37;91;84
Arizona;29;16;9;4;36;82;69
Vegas;30;15;11;4;34;91;85
Vancouver;29;14;11;4;32;97;86
San Jose;29;15;13;1;31;84;96
Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86
Anaheim;28;12;12;4;28;75;84
Los Angeles;28;11;15;2;24;72;93
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Tuesday's results
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Boston 2, Carolina 0
Minnesota 4, Florida 2
Arizona 4, Columbus 2
Vegas 4, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2
Washington 5, San Jose 2
Wednesday's results
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Thursday's games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63
Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58
WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61
Springfield;24;13;11;0;0;26;72;62
Lehigh Valley;22;10;7;1;4;25;59;62
Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71
Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75
Charlotte;21;8;10;3;0;19;52;63
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;21;15;3;2;1;33;80;57
Rochester;20;13;3;2;2;30;67;53
Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61
Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74
Laval;24;12;9;3;0;27;70;70
Syracuse;21;11;8;2;0;24;67;69
Cleveland;22;11;9;1;1;24;66;57
Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;24;17;4;1;2;37;84;60
Iowa;22;12;6;2;2;28;65;60
Rockford;21;12;8;0;1;25;64;64
San Antonio;23;9;7;5;2;25;69;67
Manitoba;24;12;12;0;0;24;68;71
Grand Rapids;23;9;12;1;1;20;70;82
Chicago;24;9;13;2;0;20;58;76
Texas;23;7;13;1;2;17;64;87
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;21;16;5;0;0;32;82;59
Stockton;20;13;4;1;2;29;81;67
Colorado;20;10;9;1;0;21;59;62
Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68
Ontario;21;9;10;2;0;20;53;67
San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59
San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday's results
Rockford 4, Manitoba 2
Texas 5, Milwaukee 1
Tucson 6, Colorado 3
Wednesday's results
Iowa at San Antonio, late
Charlotte at Syracuse, late
Chicago at Grand Rapids, late
Cleveland at Laval, late
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, late
Toronto at Rochester, late
Colorado at Tucson, late
Ontario at Stockton, late
Friday's games
Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.