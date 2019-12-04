Hockey for Dec. 5
agate

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;28;20;3;5;45;101;65

Florida;27;13;9;5;31;96;97

Buffalo;28;13;10;5;31;85;83

Montreal;28;12;10;6;30;93;98

Toronto;29;13;12;4;30;94;98

Tampa Bay;25;13;9;3;29;91;81

Ottawa;28;11;16;1;23;71;89

Detroit;30;7;20;3;17;63;119

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;29;20;4;5;45;109;85

N.Y. Islanders;26;18;6;2;38;77;63

Philadelphia;28;16;7;5;37;91;79

Carolina;28;16;11;1;33;88;78

Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78

N.Y. Rangers;26;13;10;3;29;84;87

Columbus;27;11;12;4;26;68;84

New Jersey;27;9;14;4;22;69;101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;29;18;5;6;42;90;75

Winnipeg;28;17;10;1;35;82;77

Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75

Dallas;29;15;11;3;33;76;73

Minnesota;28;13;11;4;30;83;88

Nashville;27;12;10;5;29;89;88

Chicago;27;10;12;5;25;74;85

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;29;17;9;3;37;91;84

Arizona;29;16;9;4;36;82;69

Vegas;30;15;11;4;34;91;85

Vancouver;29;14;11;4;32;97;86

San Jose;29;15;13;1;31;84;96

Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86

Anaheim;28;12;12;4;28;75;84

Los Angeles;28;11;15;2;24;72;93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's results

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 2, Carolina 0

Minnesota 4, Florida 2

Arizona 4, Columbus 2

Vegas 4, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Washington 5, San Jose 2

Wednesday's results

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. 

Thursday's games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63

Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58

WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61

Springfield;24;13;11;0;0;26;72;62

Lehigh Valley;22;10;7;1;4;25;59;62

Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71

Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75

Charlotte;21;8;10;3;0;19;52;63

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;21;15;3;2;1;33;80;57

Rochester;20;13;3;2;2;30;67;53

Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61

Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74

Laval;24;12;9;3;0;27;70;70

Syracuse;21;11;8;2;0;24;67;69

Cleveland;22;11;9;1;1;24;66;57

Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;24;17;4;1;2;37;84;60

Iowa;22;12;6;2;2;28;65;60

Rockford;21;12;8;0;1;25;64;64

San Antonio;23;9;7;5;2;25;69;67

Manitoba;24;12;12;0;0;24;68;71

Grand Rapids;23;9;12;1;1;20;70;82

Chicago;24;9;13;2;0;20;58;76

Texas;23;7;13;1;2;17;64;87

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;21;16;5;0;0;32;82;59

Stockton;20;13;4;1;2;29;81;67

Colorado;20;10;9;1;0;21;59;62

Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68

Ontario;21;9;10;2;0;20;53;67

San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59

San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's results

Rockford 4, Manitoba 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 6, Colorado 3

Wednesday's results

Iowa at San Antonio, late

Charlotte at Syracuse, late

Chicago at Grand Rapids, late

Cleveland at Laval, late

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, late

Toronto at Rochester, late

Colorado at Tucson, late

Ontario at Stockton, late

Friday's games

Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m. 

