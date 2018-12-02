EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;27;19;7;1;39;103;79

Toronto;27;19;8;0;38;98;70

Buffalo;27;17;7;3;37;85;76

Boston;26;14;8;4;32;71;64

Montreal;26;12;9;5;29;82;85

Detroit;26;12;11;3;27;76;85

Ottawa;27;12;12;3;27;98;109

Florida;25;10;10;5;25;82;91

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;26;15;8;3;33;95;83

Columbus;26;15;9;2;32;90;83

N.Y. Islanders;25;13;9;3;29;76;72

N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88

Carolina;25;12;9;4;28;66;69

Pittsburgh;25;10;10;5;25;83;84

Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88

New Jersey;25;9;11;5;23;74;86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;27;18;8;1;37;88;66

Colorado;26;15;6;5;35;97;73

Winnipeg;26;16;8;2;34;91;77

Dallas;27;14;10;3;31;74;71

Minnesota;26;14;10;2;30;83;76

Chicago;27;9;13;5;23;75;101

St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83

Calgary;26;15;9;2;32;88;74

San Jose;27;12;10;5;29;82;88

Vegas;28;14;13;1;29;82;78

Edmonton;26;13;11;2;28;70;79

Arizona;25;12;11;2;26;66;66

Vancouver;29;11;15;3;25;82;102

Los Angeles;26;9;16;1;19;56;82

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late result

Edmonton 2, Vegas 1 

Sunday's results

Anaheim 6, Washington 5

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

San Jose at Montreal, late

Colorado at Detroit, late

Calgary at Chicago,late

Carolina at Los Angeles, late

Monday's games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. 

Flames 3, Blackhawks 2

Calgary;1;2;0;—;3

Chicago;1;1;0;—;2

First Period—1, Calgary, Monahan 15 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 10:07. 2, Chicago, Toews 12, 11:33. Penalties—Kunitz, CHI, (slashing), 2:49; Brodie, CGY, (hooking), 14:57; Manning, CHI, (roughing), 18:42; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 18:42.

Second Period—3, Calgary, Lindholm 12 (Monahan, Gaudreau), 7:18 (pp). 4, Calgary, Ryan 4 (Hanifin, Neal), 8:44 (pp). 5, Chicago, Strome 5 (DeBrincat, Crawford), 15:45 (pp). Penalties—Bennett, CGY, (interference), 0:47; Kunitz, CHI, served by Strome, Major (elbowing), 7:08; Kunitz, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:08; Neal, CGY, (interference), 14:35; Andersson, CGY, (cross checking), 19:02.

Third Period—None. Penalties—Manning, CHI, Major (fighting), 4:22; Hathaway, CGY, Major (fighting), 4:22; Forsling, CHI, (delay of game), 5:01; Rutta, CHI, (tripping), 8:44.

Shots on Goal—Calgary 18-11-12—41. Chicago 6-10-8—24.

Power-play opportunities—Calgary 2 of 6; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies—Calgary, Smith 8-7-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-11-1 (41-38).

A—21,074 (19,717). T—2:30.

Referees—Jake Brenk, Steve Kozari. Linesmen—Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;24;17;6;1;0;35;82;65

Bridgeport;24;13;7;3;1;30;79;80

Lehigh Valley;21;13;6;1;1;28;86;72

Springfield;21;12;6;1;2;27;80;68

Hartford;23;11;9;1;2;25;73;80

Providence;22;10;8;4;0;24;72;67

WB/Scranton;23;9;10;3;1;22;71;72

Hershey;23;10;12;0;1;21;59;75

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;21;13;6;2;0;28;72;65

Syracuse;19;12;5;2;0;26;73;53

Cleveland;22;11;8;3;0;25;71;80

Binghamton;24;10;11;3;0;23;67;84

Toronto;21;9;8;2;2;22;86;87

Utica;24;10;12;1;1;22;70;89

Belleville;23;10;12;1;0;21;71;78

Laval;24;8;13;2;1;19;62;68

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;22;13;4;3;2;31;78;55

Milwaukee;24;14;7;3;0;31;68;62

Grand Rapids;22;13;7;0;2;28;73;68

Rockford;24;10;9;1;4;25;56;69

Chicago;22;10;9;2;1;23;83;78

Texas;21;10;9;1;1;22;82;72

Manitoba;22;10;11;1;0;21;55;72

San Antonio;24;9;14;1;0;19;60;73

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;18;12;3;1;2;27;64;41

Tucson;19;11;5;2;1;25;69;63

Colorado;21;10;7;3;1;24;63;70

Stockton;23;11;11;1;0;23;80;95

Ontario;20;9;8;2;1;21;72;83

Bakersfield;18;10;8;0;0;20;64;54

San Diego;17;8;7;1;1;18;61;64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's results

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 4, OT

Charlotte 3, Providence 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 5, Toronto 2

Hershey 6, Binghamton 3

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Texas 7, Chicago 4

Ontario 5, Tucson 4, OT

Monday's games

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

