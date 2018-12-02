EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;27;19;7;1;39;103;79
Toronto;27;19;8;0;38;98;70
Buffalo;27;17;7;3;37;85;76
Boston;26;14;8;4;32;71;64
Montreal;26;12;9;5;29;82;85
Detroit;26;12;11;3;27;76;85
Ottawa;27;12;12;3;27;98;109
Florida;25;10;10;5;25;82;91
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;26;15;8;3;33;95;83
Columbus;26;15;9;2;32;90;83
N.Y. Islanders;25;13;9;3;29;76;72
N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88
Carolina;25;12;9;4;28;66;69
Pittsburgh;25;10;10;5;25;83;84
Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88
New Jersey;25;9;11;5;23;74;86
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;27;18;8;1;37;88;66
Colorado;26;15;6;5;35;97;73
Winnipeg;26;16;8;2;34;91;77
Dallas;27;14;10;3;31;74;71
Minnesota;26;14;10;2;30;83;76
Chicago;27;9;13;5;23;75;101
St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83
Calgary;26;15;9;2;32;88;74
San Jose;27;12;10;5;29;82;88
Vegas;28;14;13;1;29;82;78
Edmonton;26;13;11;2;28;70;79
Arizona;25;12;11;2;26;66;66
Vancouver;29;11;15;3;25;82;102
Los Angeles;26;9;16;1;19;56;82
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late result
Edmonton 2, Vegas 1
Sunday's results
Anaheim 6, Washington 5
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
San Jose at Montreal, late
Colorado at Detroit, late
Calgary at Chicago,late
Carolina at Los Angeles, late
Monday's games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Flames 3, Blackhawks 2
Calgary;1;2;0;—;3
Chicago;1;1;0;—;2
First Period—1, Calgary, Monahan 15 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 10:07. 2, Chicago, Toews 12, 11:33. Penalties—Kunitz, CHI, (slashing), 2:49; Brodie, CGY, (hooking), 14:57; Manning, CHI, (roughing), 18:42; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 18:42.
Second Period—3, Calgary, Lindholm 12 (Monahan, Gaudreau), 7:18 (pp). 4, Calgary, Ryan 4 (Hanifin, Neal), 8:44 (pp). 5, Chicago, Strome 5 (DeBrincat, Crawford), 15:45 (pp). Penalties—Bennett, CGY, (interference), 0:47; Kunitz, CHI, served by Strome, Major (elbowing), 7:08; Kunitz, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:08; Neal, CGY, (interference), 14:35; Andersson, CGY, (cross checking), 19:02.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Manning, CHI, Major (fighting), 4:22; Hathaway, CGY, Major (fighting), 4:22; Forsling, CHI, (delay of game), 5:01; Rutta, CHI, (tripping), 8:44.
Shots on Goal—Calgary 18-11-12—41. Chicago 6-10-8—24.
Power-play opportunities—Calgary 2 of 6; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies—Calgary, Smith 8-7-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-11-1 (41-38).
A—21,074 (19,717). T—2:30.
Referees—Jake Brenk, Steve Kozari. Linesmen—Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;24;17;6;1;0;35;82;65
Bridgeport;24;13;7;3;1;30;79;80
Lehigh Valley;21;13;6;1;1;28;86;72
Springfield;21;12;6;1;2;27;80;68
Hartford;23;11;9;1;2;25;73;80
Providence;22;10;8;4;0;24;72;67
WB/Scranton;23;9;10;3;1;22;71;72
Hershey;23;10;12;0;1;21;59;75
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;21;13;6;2;0;28;72;65
Syracuse;19;12;5;2;0;26;73;53
Cleveland;22;11;8;3;0;25;71;80
Binghamton;24;10;11;3;0;23;67;84
Toronto;21;9;8;2;2;22;86;87
Utica;24;10;12;1;1;22;70;89
Belleville;23;10;12;1;0;21;71;78
Laval;24;8;13;2;1;19;62;68
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;22;13;4;3;2;31;78;55
Milwaukee;24;14;7;3;0;31;68;62
Grand Rapids;22;13;7;0;2;28;73;68
Rockford;24;10;9;1;4;25;56;69
Chicago;22;10;9;2;1;23;83;78
Texas;21;10;9;1;1;22;82;72
Manitoba;22;10;11;1;0;21;55;72
San Antonio;24;9;14;1;0;19;60;73
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;18;12;3;1;2;27;64;41
Tucson;19;11;5;2;1;25;69;63
Colorado;21;10;7;3;1;24;63;70
Stockton;23;11;11;1;0;23;80;95
Ontario;20;9;8;2;1;21;72;83
Bakersfield;18;10;8;0;0;20;64;54
San Diego;17;8;7;1;1;18;61;64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday's results
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 4, OT
Charlotte 3, Providence 2, OT
Lehigh Valley 5, Toronto 2
Hershey 6, Binghamton 3
Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Texas 7, Chicago 4
Ontario 5, Tucson 4, OT
Monday's games
San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.