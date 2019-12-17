Hockey for Dec. 18
Hockey for Dec. 18

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;34;21;7;6;48;115;86

Buffalo;34;16;11;7;39;107;103

Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109

Montreal;33;15;12;6;36;105;107

Toronto;34;16;14;4;36;110;109

Tampa Bay;31;16;12;3;35;110;100

Ottawa;34;14;18;2;30;91;109

Detroit;35;9;23;3;21;76;136

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100

N.Y. Islanders;31;22;7;2;46;92;72

Carolina;33;20;11;2;42;107;86

Pittsburgh;33;19;10;4;42;110;89

Philadelphia;33;17;11;5;39;101;99

N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106

Columbus;33;13;14;6;32;82;98

New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;35;21;8;6;48;107;95

Colorado;33;21;9;3;45;119;91

Winnipeg;33;20;11;2;42;101;91

Dallas;35;19;12;4;42;91;82

Minnesota;34;16;13;5;37;105;112

Nashville;32;15;12;5;35;107;103

Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Arizona;35;19;12;4;42;97;84

Edmonton;36;19;13;4;42;108;110

Vegas;36;18;13;5;41;109;103

Calgary;35;18;13;4;40;95;104

Vancouver;34;16;14;4;36;110;105

San Jose;35;16;17;2;34;96;122

Anaheim;33;14;15;4;32;87;97

Los Angeles;35;14;18;3;31;90;111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday's results

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1

Tuesday's results

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, late

Buffalo at Toronto, late

Los Angeles at Boston, late

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, late

Anaheim at Philadelphia, late

Columbus at Detroit, late

Carolina at Winnipeg, late

Pittsburgh at Calgary, late

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Minnesota at Vegas, late

Arizona at San Jose, late

Wednesday's games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;28;16;5;2;5;39;79;68

Providence;30;18;9;1;2;39;103;79

Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77

WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;79;82

Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85

Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77

Charlotte;26;11;12;3;0;25;67;76

Bridgeport;29;10;15;3;1;24;63;98

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;26;18;4;2;2;40;88;60

Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78

Belleville;26;16;9;1;0;33;92;84

Utica;28;15;10;1;2;33;99;85

Laval;30;15;12;3;0;33;84;90

Syracuse;27;15;10;2;0;32;89;86

Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75

Binghamton;27;8;15;4;0;20;72;97

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;29;20;4;3;2;45;103;69

Rockford;26;15;10;0;1;31;76;78

Iowa;28;13;11;2;2;30;75;85

Manitoba;29;14;15;0;0;28;80;84

San Antonio;29;10;11;5;3;28;81;85

Chicago;30;13;15;2;0;28;76;90

Grand Rapids;28;11;14;1;2;25;84;99

Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63

Stockton;25;17;5;1;2;37;101;79

Ontario;27;12;11;3;1;28;72;92

Colorado;24;11;10;2;1;25;67;71

Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88

San Diego;22;10;11;1;0;21;71;70

San Jose;24;9;13;0;2;20;81;85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's results

Chicago 4, San Antonio 1

Hartford at Charlotte, late

Rockford at Laval, late

Manitoba at Colorado, late

Grand Rapids at San Diego, late

Wednesday's games

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 9 p.m. 

