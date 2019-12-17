Hockey for Dec. 18

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;34;21;7;6;48;115;86
Buffalo;34;16;11;7;39;107;103
Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109
Montreal;33;15;12;6;36;105;107
Toronto;34;16;14;4;36;110;109
Tampa Bay;31;16;12;3;35;110;100
Ottawa;34;14;18;2;30;91;109
Detroit;35;9;23;3;21;76;136
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100
N.Y. Islanders;31;22;7;2;46;92;72
Carolina;33;20;11;2;42;107;86
Pittsburgh;33;19;10;4;42;110;89
Philadelphia;33;17;11;5;39;101;99
N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106
Columbus;33;13;14;6;32;82;98
New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;35;21;8;6;48;107;95
Colorado;33;21;9;3;45;119;91
Winnipeg;33;20;11;2;42;101;91
Dallas;35;19;12;4;42;91;82
Minnesota;34;16;13;5;37;105;112
Nashville;32;15;12;5;35;107;103
Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Arizona;35;19;12;4;42;97;84
Edmonton;36;19;13;4;42;108;110
Vegas;36;18;13;5;41;109;103
Calgary;35;18;13;4;40;95;104
Vancouver;34;16;14;4;36;110;105
San Jose;35;16;17;2;34;96;122
Anaheim;33;14;15;4;32;87;97
Los Angeles;35;14;18;3;31;90;111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday's results
Florida 6, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Colorado 2
Edmonton 2, Dallas 1
Tuesday's results
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, late
Buffalo at Toronto, late
Los Angeles at Boston, late
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, late
Anaheim at Philadelphia, late
Columbus at Detroit, late
Carolina at Winnipeg, late
Pittsburgh at Calgary, late
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Minnesota at Vegas, late
Arizona at San Jose, late
Wednesday's games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;28;16;5;2;5;39;79;68
Providence;30;18;9;1;2;39;103;79
Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77
WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;79;82
Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85
Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77
Charlotte;26;11;12;3;0;25;67;76
Bridgeport;29;10;15;3;1;24;63;98
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;26;18;4;2;2;40;88;60
Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78
Belleville;26;16;9;1;0;33;92;84
Utica;28;15;10;1;2;33;99;85
Laval;30;15;12;3;0;33;84;90
Syracuse;27;15;10;2;0;32;89;86
Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75
Binghamton;27;8;15;4;0;20;72;97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;29;20;4;3;2;45;103;69
Rockford;26;15;10;0;1;31;76;78
Iowa;28;13;11;2;2;30;75;85
Manitoba;29;14;15;0;0;28;80;84
San Antonio;29;10;11;5;3;28;81;85
Chicago;30;13;15;2;0;28;76;90
Grand Rapids;28;11;14;1;2;25;84;99
Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63
Stockton;25;17;5;1;2;37;101;79
Ontario;27;12;11;3;1;28;72;92
Colorado;24;11;10;2;1;25;67;71
Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88
San Diego;22;10;11;1;0;21;71;70
San Jose;24;9;13;0;2;20;81;85
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday's results
Chicago 4, San Antonio 1
Hartford at Charlotte, late
Rockford at Laval, late
Manitoba at Colorado, late
Grand Rapids at San Diego, late
Wednesday's games
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 9 p.m.