PLAYOFFS
Saturday's late result
Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, series tied 1-1
Sunday's results
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1, Islanders lead series 3-0
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1, Columbus leads series 3-0
Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3, St. Louis leads series 2-1
San Jose at Vegas, late
Monday's games
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;76;51;17;7;1;110;255;189
Bridgeport;76;43;24;6;3;95;233;228
Hershey;76;43;25;4;4;94;211;215
Providence;76;38;27;8;3;87;228;212
Lehigh Valley;76;39;30;4;3;85;240;244
WB/Scranton;76;36;30;7;3;82;232;228
Springfield;76;33;29;9;5;80;250;241
Hartford;76;29;36;7;4;69;209;266
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;76;47;21;4;4;102;264;187
Rochester;76;46;23;5;2;99;254;218
Toronto;76;39;24;9;4;91;248;243
Cleveland;76;37;29;8;2;84;232;234
Belleville;76;37;31;3;5;82;228;228
Utica;76;34;34;6;2;76;224;257
Laval;76;30;34;6;6;72;195;231
Binghamton;76;28;41;7;0;63;201;278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;76;44;22;6;4;98;250;199
Milwaukee;76;36;24;14;2;88;217;207
Grand Rapids;76;38;27;7;4;87;217;222
Iowa;76;37;26;8;5;87;242;230
Manitoba;76;39;30;5;2;85;197;219
Texas;76;37;31;4;4;82;238;231
Rockford;76;35;31;4;6;80;184;214
San Antonio;76;31;38;6;1;69;196;244
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;68;42;21;3;2;89;242;182
San Jose;68;39;22;3;4;85;227;197
San Diego;68;36;24;5;3;80;239;221
Colorado;68;36;27;4;1;77;191;205
Tucson;68;34;26;5;3;76;206;202
Stockton;68;31;31;4;2;68;235;252
Ontario;68;25;33;6;4;60;213;274
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT
Hershey 4, Utica 1
Iowa 3, Rockford 0
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 4, Rochester 3
Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 2
Laval 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 2, SO
Providence 5, Springfield 3
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
San Antonio 3, Texas 1
Colorado 3, San Jose 2
Bakersfield 6, Ontario 3
San Diego 4, Tucson 3
Sunday's results
Rochester 4, Belleville 2
Springfield 6, Providence 1
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2
Cleveland 5, Toronto 1
Hershey 3, Hartford 1
Manitoba 6, Chicago 2
Utica 4, Syracuse 3, SO
Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2
Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.