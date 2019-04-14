PLAYOFFS

Saturday's late result

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, series tied 1-1

Sunday's results

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1, Islanders lead series 3-0

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1, Columbus leads series 3-0

Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3, St. Louis leads series 2-1

San Jose at Vegas, late

Monday's games

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;76;51;17;7;1;110;255;189

Bridgeport;76;43;24;6;3;95;233;228

Hershey;76;43;25;4;4;94;211;215

Providence;76;38;27;8;3;87;228;212

Lehigh Valley;76;39;30;4;3;85;240;244

WB/Scranton;76;36;30;7;3;82;232;228

Springfield;76;33;29;9;5;80;250;241

Hartford;76;29;36;7;4;69;209;266

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;76;47;21;4;4;102;264;187

Rochester;76;46;23;5;2;99;254;218

Toronto;76;39;24;9;4;91;248;243

Cleveland;76;37;29;8;2;84;232;234

Belleville;76;37;31;3;5;82;228;228

Utica;76;34;34;6;2;76;224;257

Laval;76;30;34;6;6;72;195;231

Binghamton;76;28;41;7;0;63;201;278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;76;44;22;6;4;98;250;199

Milwaukee;76;36;24;14;2;88;217;207

Grand Rapids;76;38;27;7;4;87;217;222

Iowa;76;37;26;8;5;87;242;230

Manitoba;76;39;30;5;2;85;197;219

Texas;76;37;31;4;4;82;238;231

Rockford;76;35;31;4;6;80;184;214

San Antonio;76;31;38;6;1;69;196;244

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;68;42;21;3;2;89;242;182

San Jose;68;39;22;3;4;85;227;197

San Diego;68;36;24;5;3;80;239;221

Colorado;68;36;27;4;1;77;191;205

Tucson;68;34;26;5;3;76;206;202

Stockton;68;31;31;4;2;68;235;252

Ontario;68;25;33;6;4;60;213;274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's results

Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT

Hershey 4, Utica 1

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 2, SO

Providence 5, Springfield 3

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 3, Texas 1

Colorado 3, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 6, Ontario 3

San Diego 4, Tucson 3

Sunday's results

Rochester 4, Belleville 2

Springfield 6, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2

Cleveland 5, Toronto 1

Hershey 3, Hartford 1

Manitoba 6, Chicago 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3, SO

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2

