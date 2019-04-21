PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Saturday's results

Dallas 5, Nashville 3, Dallas leads series 3-2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2

Washington 6, Carolina 0, Washington leads series 3-2

Sunday's results

Boston 4, Toronto 2, series tied 3-3

San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, series tied 3-3

Monday's games

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, April 23

Toronto at Boston, TBA

Vegas at San Jose, TBA

AHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Best-of-5)

Iowa 1, Milwaukee 0

Sunday, April 21: Iowa 7, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, April 23: Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 25: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, April 26: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, April 29: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

