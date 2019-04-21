PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Saturday's results
Dallas 5, Nashville 3, Dallas leads series 3-2
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2
Washington 6, Carolina 0, Washington leads series 3-2
Sunday's results
Boston 4, Toronto 2, series tied 3-3
San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, series tied 3-3
Monday's games
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23
Toronto at Boston, TBA
Vegas at San Jose, TBA
AHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
Iowa 1, Milwaukee 0
Sunday, April 21: Iowa 7, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, April 23: Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 25: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, April 26: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, April 29: Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.