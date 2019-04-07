PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Wednesday's games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. 

Thursday's games

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;74;49;17;7;1;106;249;185

Bridgeport;73;41;23;6;3;91;224;218

Hershey;72;40;25;3;4;87;196;207

Providence;73;37;25;8;3;85;219;199

WB/Scranton;73;35;28;7;3;80;224;213

Lehigh Valley;73;36;30;4;3;79;230;237

Springfield;73;31;28;9;5;76;234;233

Hartford;73;29;34;7;3;68;203;254

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;73;45;21;4;3;97;252;179

Rochester;72;44;22;4;2;94;242;207

Toronto;73;38;23;8;4;88;242;233

Cleveland;72;36;27;7;2;81;222;225

Belleville;73;36;29;3;5;80;221;219

Utica;73;32;33;6;2;72;211;249

Laval;73;29;32;6;6;70;189;221

Binghamton;73;27;40;6;0;60;192;266

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;72;43;21;5;3;94;241;186

Grand Rapids;73;38;24;7;4;87;213;206

Milwaukee;73;34;24;13;2;83;206;201

Manitoba;73;37;29;5;2;81;185;212

Iowa;73;34;26;8;5;81;230;226

Texas;73;36;29;4;4;80;230;220

Rockford;73;34;29;4;6;78;178;205

San Antonio;73;29;37;6;1;65;185;236

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;65;39;21;3;2;83;229;174

San Jose;65;37;21;3;4;81;218;190

San Diego;65;35;23;4;3;77;229;210

Tucson;64;33;23;5;3;74;194;187

Colorado;65;34;26;4;1;73;184;198

Stockton;65;30;29;4;2;66;227;240

Ontario;64;23;31;6;4;56;197;260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's results

Charlotte 5, Springfield 0

Hartford 6, Binghamton 2

Stockton 6, Manitoba 2

Providence 3, Utica 1

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 10

Colorado at Chicago, late

Tucson at Ontario, late

Monday's game 

Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. 

