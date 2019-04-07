PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Wednesday's games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;74;49;17;7;1;106;249;185
Bridgeport;73;41;23;6;3;91;224;218
Hershey;72;40;25;3;4;87;196;207
Providence;73;37;25;8;3;85;219;199
WB/Scranton;73;35;28;7;3;80;224;213
Lehigh Valley;73;36;30;4;3;79;230;237
Springfield;73;31;28;9;5;76;234;233
Hartford;73;29;34;7;3;68;203;254
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;73;45;21;4;3;97;252;179
Rochester;72;44;22;4;2;94;242;207
Toronto;73;38;23;8;4;88;242;233
Cleveland;72;36;27;7;2;81;222;225
Belleville;73;36;29;3;5;80;221;219
Utica;73;32;33;6;2;72;211;249
Laval;73;29;32;6;6;70;189;221
Binghamton;73;27;40;6;0;60;192;266
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;72;43;21;5;3;94;241;186
Grand Rapids;73;38;24;7;4;87;213;206
Milwaukee;73;34;24;13;2;83;206;201
Manitoba;73;37;29;5;2;81;185;212
Iowa;73;34;26;8;5;81;230;226
Texas;73;36;29;4;4;80;230;220
Rockford;73;34;29;4;6;78;178;205
San Antonio;73;29;37;6;1;65;185;236
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;65;39;21;3;2;83;229;174
San Jose;65;37;21;3;4;81;218;190
San Diego;65;35;23;4;3;77;229;210
Tucson;64;33;23;5;3;74;194;187
Colorado;65;34;26;4;1;73;184;198
Stockton;65;30;29;4;2;66;227;240
Ontario;64;23;31;6;4;56;197;260
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday's results
Charlotte 5, Springfield 0
Hartford 6, Binghamton 2
Stockton 6, Manitoba 2
Providence 3, Utica 1
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 10
Colorado at Chicago, late
Tucson at Ontario, late
Monday's game
Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.