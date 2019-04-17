PLAYOFFS

First round

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday's late results

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT, series tied 2-2

vegas 5, San Jose 0, Vegas leads series 3-1

Wednesday's results

Boston 6, Toronto 4, series tied 2-2

Dallas 5, Nashville 1, series tied 2-2

Calgary at Colorado, late

Thursday's games

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments