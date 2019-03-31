EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212

x-Boston;79;47;23;9;103;247;207

Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237

Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227

Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271

Buffalo;79;31;38;10;72;212;265

Detroit;79;31;38;10;72;221;265

Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240

x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193

Pittsburgh;79;43;25;11;97;265;232

Columbus;79;45;30;4;94;247;222

Carolina;79;43;29;7;93;234;218

Philadelphia;79;37;34;8;82;236;264

N.Y. Rangers;78;31;34;13;75;218;258

New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231

x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208

x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212

Dallas;79;41;31;7;89;200;194

Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234

Minnesota;79;36;34;9;81;206;230

Chicago;78;34;33;11;79;255;279

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Calgary;79;49;23;7;105;280;219

x-San Jose;79;44;26;9;97;279;253

x-Vegas;79;42;30;7;91;243;220

Arizona;79;38;33;8;84;206;215

Vancouver;79;34;35;10;78;217;246

Edmonton;78;34;35;9;77;224;261

Anaheim;80;33;37;10;76;191;248

Los Angeles;78;29;40;9;67;190;248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Saturday's late results

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1

Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT

Sunday's results

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Buffalo 0

Detroit 6, Boston 3

Calgary 5, San Jose 3

Monday's games

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;70;46;16;7;1;100;230;177

Bridgeport;70;40;21;6;3;89;213;204

Hershey;69;38;24;3;4;83;188;201

Providence;70;35;24;8;3;81;205;188

WB/Scranton;69;33;26;7;3;76;209;198

Lehigh Valley;69;34;28;4;3;75;213;218

Springfield;70;29;27;9;5;72;224;223

Hartford;70;28;32;7;3;66;195;243

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;70;43;20;4;3;93;243;173

Rochester;70;43;21;4;2;92;236;199

Toronto;70;37;22;7;4;85;237;225

Belleville;70;35;27;3;5;78;217;214

Cleveland;69;34;26;7;2;77;213;220

Utica;70;31;31;6;2;70;205;244

Laval;70;28;30;6;6;68;182;211

Binghamton;70;26;38;6;0;58;186;253

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;70;42;20;5;3;92;235;180

Grand Rapids;70;38;22;6;4;86;207;195

Iowa;70;34;24;7;5;80;222;212

Milwaukee;70;31;24;13;2;77;194;196

Texas;71;35;29;4;3;77;225;215

Manitoba;69;34;28;5;2;75;176;203

Rockford;70;32;28;4;6;74;168;197

San Antonio;70;28;35;6;1;63;177;226

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;62;39;18;3;2;83;224;164

San Jose;62;35;20;3;4;77;207;181

San Diego;63;33;23;4;3;73;219;206

Colorado;64;34;25;4;1;73;182;195

Tucson;62;31;23;5;3;70;185;180

Stockton;63;29;28;4;2;64;221;237

Ontario;62;22;30;6;4;54;193;253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's results

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 2, San Diego 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Sunday's results

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1

Chicago 5, Rockford 2

Stockton 4, Ontario 3, SO

Tuesday's games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 9:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments