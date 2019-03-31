EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212
x-Boston;79;47;23;9;103;247;207
Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237
Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227
Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271
Buffalo;79;31;38;10;72;212;265
Detroit;79;31;38;10;72;221;265
Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240
x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193
Pittsburgh;79;43;25;11;97;265;232
Columbus;79;45;30;4;94;247;222
Carolina;79;43;29;7;93;234;218
Philadelphia;79;37;34;8;82;236;264
N.Y. Rangers;78;31;34;13;75;218;258
New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231
x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208
x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212
Dallas;79;41;31;7;89;200;194
Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234
Minnesota;79;36;34;9;81;206;230
Chicago;78;34;33;11;79;255;279
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Calgary;79;49;23;7;105;280;219
x-San Jose;79;44;26;9;97;279;253
x-Vegas;79;42;30;7;91;243;220
Arizona;79;38;33;8;84;206;215
Vancouver;79;34;35;10;78;217;246
Edmonton;78;34;35;9;77;224;261
Anaheim;80;33;37;10;76;191;248
Los Angeles;78;29;40;9;67;190;248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Saturday's late results
San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT
Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1
Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO
Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT
Sunday's results
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 4, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Columbus 4, Buffalo 0
Detroit 6, Boston 3
Calgary 5, San Jose 3
Monday's games
Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;70;46;16;7;1;100;230;177
Bridgeport;70;40;21;6;3;89;213;204
Hershey;69;38;24;3;4;83;188;201
Providence;70;35;24;8;3;81;205;188
WB/Scranton;69;33;26;7;3;76;209;198
Lehigh Valley;69;34;28;4;3;75;213;218
Springfield;70;29;27;9;5;72;224;223
Hartford;70;28;32;7;3;66;195;243
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;70;43;20;4;3;93;243;173
Rochester;70;43;21;4;2;92;236;199
Toronto;70;37;22;7;4;85;237;225
Belleville;70;35;27;3;5;78;217;214
Cleveland;69;34;26;7;2;77;213;220
Utica;70;31;31;6;2;70;205;244
Laval;70;28;30;6;6;68;182;211
Binghamton;70;26;38;6;0;58;186;253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;70;42;20;5;3;92;235;180
Grand Rapids;70;38;22;6;4;86;207;195
Iowa;70;34;24;7;5;80;222;212
Milwaukee;70;31;24;13;2;77;194;196
Texas;71;35;29;4;3;77;225;215
Manitoba;69;34;28;5;2;75;176;203
Rockford;70;32;28;4;6;74;168;197
San Antonio;70;28;35;6;1;63;177;226
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;62;39;18;3;2;83;224;164
San Jose;62;35;20;3;4;77;207;181
San Diego;63;33;23;4;3;73;219;206
Colorado;64;34;25;4;1;73;182;195
Tucson;62;31;23;5;3;70;185;180
Stockton;63;29;28;4;2;64;221;237
Ontario;62;22;30;6;4;54;193;253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2
Stockton 2, San Diego 1
Tucson 5, Colorado 2
Sunday's results
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1, SO
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1
Chicago 5, Rockford 2
Stockton 4, Ontario 3, SO
Tuesday's games
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 9:30 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.