PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Sunday's results

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1. Carolina leads series 2-0

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, series tied 1-1

Monday's game

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. 

