Hockey: Color this draft Michigan maize and blue

The NHL draft turned into an all-Michigan affair this weekend.
Whatever challenges the coronavirus pandemic presented scouts in grading prospects, many of whom played shortened seasons, was unable to put a dent on the Wolverines' hold on the top rankings. Four players with ties to Michigan were taken among the top five selections.
The run began with defenseman Owen Power going No. 1 to the Buffalo Sabres followed by center Matthew Beniers being selected second by the expansion Seattle Kraken.
It marked the first time since 1969 that teammates went with the first two selections.
Things developed so quickly, Beniers was in the middle of an interview when he watched a third Michigan player, forward Kent Johnson, get selected fifth by Columbus.
The trio made Michigan college hockey's first program to have three teammates selected in the first round.
That wasn't all, however. Luke Hughes, who is committed to playing at Michigan this season, was chosen fourth overall by the the Devils, where the defenseman is united with brother Jack, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.
Hughes watched the draft on his family's living room couch with both of his NHL-playing brothers, rounded out by Quinn, who was selected seventh overall by Vancouver in 2018. Jack Hughes immediately jumped up and began hugging Luke upon hearing Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald announce the pick.
The draft had it's controversial moment as well. The Montreal Canadiens used their 31st selection to select Logan Mailloux, who was criminally convicted in Sweden last year for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent. Mailloux had asked teams not to select him even though a player cannot remove himself from the draft.
Ontario junior center Mason McTavish was the only player without Michigan ties to round out the top five, after he was selected third overall by Anahiem.
Michigan played 26 games before its season abruptly ended with a series of positive tests just before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The Ontario Hockey League, by comparison, had its entire season canceled.
The difference in playing time was reflected in the leagues represented by the top picks. Michigan, USA Hockey and the USHL combined for seven of the first 15 players selected, while there were five players selected from the Canadian junior ranks, and three from Sweden.
The draft was held remotely for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with commissioner Gary Bettman hosting the draft in New Jersey, where he introduced teams to make their selections from their home arenas.
Notes
Corson Ceulemans, an incoming freshman with the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team, was the 25th pick in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
He’s the 17th Badgers player selected in the first round of an NHL draft. UW extended a team record with a first-round pick for the fourth straight year.
Ceulemans won the Under-18 World Championship with Canada in April after having his season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League scaled back by the pandemic.
He started working out with UW teammates in June but returned home to Alberta this week to be with family and friends for the draft. He’s staying there for Hockey Canada’s national junior team summer showcase starting next week.
Ceulemans will join the Badgers’ defensive corps as an 18-year-old right out of junior hockey. Anthony Kehrer did the same last season and was largely a positive force for the team.
“I think what Anthony did last year should give Corson confidence,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “And I think Corson should be looking to have that kind of an impact on our team this year in a different way.”
Ceulemans has a higher ceiling on his offensive abilities while Kehrer is more of a shut-down defenseman, Granato said.
• The Chicago Blackhawks were in the market for a big-ticket defenseman, and they landed one in a blockbuster draft-night trade Friday, acquiring four-time All-Star Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Adam Boqvist.
Jones agreed to terms on an eight-year, $76 million extension with the Hawks, which he can't sign until the start of free agency Wednesday.
Seth Jones, a 26-year-old Texas native and son of former NBA forward Popeye Jones, led Blue Jackets defenseman this past season with 28 points (five goals and 23 assists). He made the NHL's second All-Star team in 2017-18 after setting career highs in goals (16), assists (41) and points (57) with the Blue Jackets, and he played in four consecutive All-Star Games from 2017 to 2020.
Jones played his first 2 1/2 seasons with the Nashville Predators, who drafted him with the No. 4 pick in 2013. They traded him to the Blue Jackets in January 2016 for center Ryan Johansen.