Hockey: Color this draft Michigan maize and blue

The NHL draft turned into an all-Michigan affair this weekend.

Whatever challenges the coronavirus pandemic presented scouts in grading prospects, many of whom played shortened seasons, was unable to put a dent on the Wolverines' hold on the top rankings. Four players with ties to Michigan were taken among the top five selections.

The run began with defenseman Owen Power going No. 1 to the Buffalo Sabres followed by center Matthew Beniers being selected second by the expansion Seattle Kraken.

It marked the first time since 1969 that teammates went with the first two selections.

Things developed so quickly, Beniers was in the middle of an interview when he watched a third Michigan player, forward Kent Johnson, get selected fifth by Columbus.

The trio made Michigan college hockey's first program to have three teammates selected in the first round.

That wasn't all, however. Luke Hughes, who is committed to playing at Michigan this season, was chosen fourth overall by the the Devils, where the defenseman is united with brother Jack, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.