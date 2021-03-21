Hitting on all cylinders

“To start off the game, I thought they hit every floater, every mid-range shot that they took,” Middleton said. “After a while we started switching a little bit more, trying to be up a little more to take that shot away and also to take away the drive.

“Giannis and Jrue did a great job of getting into the guards and making it tough on them.”

The Spurs ended a five-game trip with a 3-2 record and coach Gregg Popovich was not discouraged by the loss.

“This is the fifth game in seven nights,” Popovich said. “A couple of important guys didn’t play, but it doesn’t matter. They all come to compete.

“We had 29 assists tonight against a hell of a team. We’re thrilled with the way we played. We just have to keep the consistency.”

Holiday was fouled by Devin Vassell on a 3-point attempt with five-tenths of a second left in the third quarter, and Holiday made all three free throws to give the Bucks an 88-84 lead. Thee Bucks guard also sank a 3-pointer in the final second of the first half to extend Milwaukee’s lead to seven points at that time.

“It was definitely a boost to be able to go into the end of the quarter on a good note and see the ball go in the basket,” Holiday said. “I think it was huge.”