Hitting a speed bump in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end when it fell to No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday at Value City Arena.

The Badgers (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) couldn’t hold onto the lead they created via a 15-2 run over 5:36 in the first half as the Buckeyes (8-2, 2-0) rallied back to pull ahead 34-29 at halftime. Ohio State continued to lead throughout the second half, with its lead growing to 20 points with 9:53 left.

Despite the Badgers chipping away at the lead throughout the second half, they were unable to dig themselves out of the hole and Ohio State held on for a 73-55 win.

“I thought E.J. Liddell was really good,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We got a little out of sync in the middle part of this first half… some things offensively, which is credit to them, and they got rolling a little bit. We were never able to get back into a rhythm offensively like we had been in.”

The Buckeyes shot 50% overall and 31.6% from the 3-point line to distance themselves from the Badgers. Liddell led Ohio State with 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting. He also added nine rebounds and four assists.

Shooting woes doomed the Badgers as they only scored seven points in the first 15 possessions of the second half. UW connected on 33.8% shots overall and 23.1% from beyond the arc.

Johnny Davis led UW with 24 points on 11-for-22 shooting. Brad Davison added an additional 13 and Chris Vogt tried to spur a second-half comeback with seven points.

The Badgers were without freshman guard Lorne Bowman II and sophomore forward Carter Gilmore due to non-COVID-19 related illness, limiting their options for the second game in a row. Jahcobi Neath and Markus Ilver were out against Indiana on Wednesday.

“We had to look deeper into our bench,” Davis said. “I’m pretty sure this was Markus’ first time seeing minutes like that. It doesn’t allow guys like me, Brad, Chucky to get as many breaks. It had a huge impact, because you know, those guys are also not 100% when they’re playing.”

Davis and Davison carry first half

Davis and Davison combined for 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting in the first half. The only other two players who scored were Tyler Wahl and Vogt, who combined for the remaining five points. The players not named Johnny Davis or Davison shot 2 of 14 in the first half.

Davis added two steals and dished out half of UW’s four assists over the first 20 minutes. The pair combined for five of the Badgers’ 10 first-half rebounds.

Jordan Davis helped the pair out when he stole the ball and passed it to Davison who gave it to Davis to take up the court. Davis passed it back to Davison for an easy two points. That was the only 2-point shot Davison made in the first half, the rest were 3-pointers.

Liddell said after the pair got the hot hand in the first half the Buckeyes had to limit them more in the second. Davis scored 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting and Davison added two points from free-throws in the second half.

“We know how important those guys were to the team,” Liddell said. “We just focused on everybody. When Davis got the ball we just know we got to load up on him because he wants to go score the ball. Just as a whole team we had to be locked in on the scouting report because we do a lot of switching throughout the team so everybody had to know everybody’s tendencies.”

Defending Liddell

Liddell, Ohio State’s leading scorer, came into the game averaging 19.8 points over the Buckeyes’ first nine games. He scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first half alone.

He was scoreless in the first five minutes of the second half, but that didn’t stop Liddell from making an impact. He blocked a Davison layup to prevent the Badgers from scoring. The ball went out of bounds and UW maintained possession, but Liddell followed that up with another block.

Liddell didn’t score until nine minutes into the half, but he found ways to score as the game went on, finishing with 14 points after half.

“They definitely sent a lot of people at me every time I touched the ball,” Liddell said. “I felt like I was creating other shots for guys. I feel like when I draw a lot of attention other people open up. I don’t have a problem with not scoring. I’m gonna take advantage of it when I get an opportunity but when other guys are open I’m gonna let them score.”

All four of Liddell’s assists came in the second half, including one on a fast break to Zed Key, who finished the play with a dunk.

Sloppy second half

The Badgers couldn’t get anything to go well in the second half. They shot 29.4% overall and 15.4% from 3-point range. UW couldn’t seem to limit Ohio State as the Buckeyes converted 43.8% of their shots.

The Badgers’ early foul trouble put Ohio State in the bonus with over six minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went 8-for-11 from the free throw line. Five Badgers players had three or more fouls.

UW scored only two second-chance points as Ohio State finished with a 27-18 advantage on the boards. Ohio State’s Kyle Young led the Buckeyes with 14 rebounds.

“When we shoot 33 percent, there’s a lot of misses to go get,” Gard said. “I look at offensive rebounds. We didn’t go secure enough of our misses obviously. I’ll see the film of what we did, but obviously Kyle Young as you know, he’s rebounded since the day he stepped foot on campus. So that’s not a surprise that you know, guys like him gobble up 14.”

The Badgers did limit themselves to only three turnovers, while they forced Ohio State to commit four.

