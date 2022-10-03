Historical program at cemetery planned

BURLINGTON — Whispers from the Past will present a historical program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Drive (Highway W).
Have you ever wandered through an old cemetery? Did you notice that some of the very old headstones often had similar icons engraved on them? Many of those symbols had specific meaning relating to the individuals whose graves they marked.
Melinda Mitchell from the Museum of Mortality presents a program explaining what these symbols mean. There will be self guided tours after the presentations where visitors can walk through the cemetery and see examples of the various icons and learn a little about the people whose graves bear these markers. Music featuring Civil War hymns and funeral music will be provided between the presentations.
The cost is $10. Go to https://burlingtonhistory.org/events.