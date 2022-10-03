 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Historical program at cemetery planned

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

BURLINGTON — Whispers from the Past will present a historical program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Drive (Highway W).

Have you ever wandered through an old cemetery? Did you notice that some of the very old headstones often had similar icons engraved on them? Many of those symbols had specific meaning relating to the individuals whose graves they marked.

Melinda Mitchell from the Museum of Mortality presents a program explaining what these symbols mean. There will be self guided tours after the presentations where visitors can walk through the cemetery and see examples of the various icons and learn a little about the people whose graves bear these markers. Music featuring Civil War hymns and funeral music will be provided between the presentations.

The cost is $10. Go to https://burlingtonhistory.org/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News