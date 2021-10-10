Historical mansion has been a comfort zone for gay community

Guests came from far and wide, including a few from Colorado and Texas. Quite a few people who met at the parties later married, Gurney said proudly.

Wendt attended his first Sutherland House party in 2000. He remembered thinking, “I’m going to live there someday.”

And so he did.

During the peak years of the mid-2000s, 550 to 600 people attended, Wendt said.

They invited the neighbors and always told police, who on occasion turned up to tell them to turn the music down when it got late.

In all those years, Callies could remember only one unpleasant incident. It came the day before the party, when kids playing in the street used a slur for gay people while harassing a friend of theirs.

The Sutherland House residents would post signs around the 3¼-acre property on party days that said: “Some are; some aren’t. Some do; some don’t. Some will. Some won’t. Please respect everyone!”

The signs might have been superfluous. Gurney said the event became a great way for people to meet others of different lifestyles.

“It was always a party of love,” St. Clair agreed.