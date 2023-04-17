KENOSHA — For the 2023 walking tour season, the Kenosha History Center will be offering three tours, each offered monthly May through October.

The Third Avenue Historic Walking Tour is returning on the first Saturday of the month. The Third Avenue Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in Kenosha and features Kenosha’s early 20th century mansions along the Lake Michigan shore. This area was the residential choice for many of Kenosha’s most important industrialists. The tour meets at 11 a.m. at Eichelman Park and typically lasts 90 minutes with a leisurely walk discussing the architectural and historical significance of the buildings.

The Library Park Historic Walking Tour is held the second Saturday of the month. Each tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library and typically lasts 90 minutes. The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in Kenosha and contains examples of 19th century and early 20th century architecture.

New for 2023, the Old Northside Historic Walking Tour will meet at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on the fourth Sunday of the month. The tour is expected to last 90 minutes and will make its way through the old north side of Kenosha. Historically, the neighborhood was a mix of workers and business owners, primarily immigrants from central and eastern Europe, and shows a slice of life in the self-contained urban neighborhood of the past.