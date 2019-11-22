Hirjori L Conner
RACINE — The T-shirts that John Dunk had made underscore the significance of his new West Racine business venture. They declare, in a typeface…
Two advertisements in the classified section.
That’s all that could be found in Illinois newspapers' archives indicating that someone might have suspected Peggy Johnson was missing.
Linda LaRoche allegedly said Peggy had run away. But investigators say she killed her.
RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which serves the most voucher students in the city, was rated “meets expectations” for voucher stud…
The mother of a young man and others want a local fast food company’s management and staff to undergo training after he and two of his friends with special needs had a less-than-welcoming experience recently.
CALEDONIA — Deconstruction is underway at the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave.
Linda LaRoche, the 64-year-old woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson (Racine County’s former Jane Doe) 20 years ago and dumping her body…
Linda LaRoche, a 64-year-old retired nurse, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing Peggy Johnson in Jul…
Evers signs bill closing roof on Miller Park sales tax, Wanggaard says 'even Cubs fans' will be happy
The Miller Park tax is officially going to end. On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill (authored by Rep. Robert Wittke and Sen. Van Wanggaard, both of Racine County) saying that the 0.1% sales tax will no longer be collected after Aug. 31, 2020.
RACINE — Is Downtown Racine big enough for two separate business associations?