Hill sent to Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro wide receiver a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player at his position.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins' first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year's draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, along with some much-needed salary cap relief in the latest major NFL trade.

"It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill's representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.

• Cornerback Malcolm Butler is returning to the New England Patriots, where he went from Super Bowl star to the bench.

The hero of the Patriots’ 2014 championship — who was inexplicably benched for New England’s appearance in the Super Bowl three years later — agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, his agent, Derek Simpson confirmed Wednesday.

Butler, 32, sat out the 2021 season for personal reasons and was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals.

• Veteran play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit have signed on to handle Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" telecasts, the tech giant announced Wednesday.

The hiring of the two veteran broadcasters is aimed at showing that Amazon will provide the kind of viewing experience that NFL fans are accustomed to from network TV.

"Thursday Night Football" is the first regular weekly NFL property to be available exclusively through a streaming platform, as Amazon committed to more than $1 billion a year to the package in the TV rights deal signed last year.

Amazon will carry 15 regular-season games and one preseason contest each season over the next 11 years.

Michaels, 78, spent the last 16 years at NBC's "Sunday Night Football," the most watched prime-time program on network television. He was also in the booth for "Monday Night Football" from 1986 to 2005, when it aired on ABC.

Michaels has called 11 Super Bowls across the two networks and is part of TV sports history for his call of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team's "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, N.Y.

NBC has already announced that Mike Tirico, who joined the network in 2016, will take over for Michaels alongside color commentator Cris Collinsworth on "Sunday Night Football" this fall.

Soccer

The owners of the Chicago Cubs, who are bidding for Premier League club Chelsea, touted their anti-racism credentials Wednesday after a backlash in England about offensive comments by the father of the baseball team’s chairman.

It has been three years since family patriarch Joe Ricketts apologized after online media outlet Splinter News published emails featuring him making Islamophobic comments, such as “Islam is a cult and not a religion.”

The racist comments have gained a renewed focus during the competitive bidding contest to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin amid the war on Ukraine.

Paul Canoville, Chelsea's first black player, tweeted “a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid."

The London communication firm tasked by the Ricketts family with advancing the bid says Joe Ricketts is not involved in the bid, which is led by his son, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts. They have also linked up hedge fund manager Ken Griffin for the bid.

“Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms,” the Ricketts family said in a statement. “Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society.

“We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of color.”

Tom Ricketts was due in London this week to discuss the bid with fans.

“Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family’s values,” the family statement said. “If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values.”

There are at least seven known bidders for Chelsea and the British government has to approve a license for the buyout which cannot see Abramovich receive any proceeds from the sale.

The sale price could reach 3 billion pounds ($4 billion).

