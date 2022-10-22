Hi my name is Hilda, I am a 3 month old pomeranian/ shitzu. I was born on July 22 I... View on PetFinder
Hilda NO MORE APPLICATIONS
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
A Racine man was allegedly found with 466.6 grams of marijuana in a vehicle. He faces a felony charge.
Report: Racine County conservative candidate made misogynistic comments, called own supporters 'stupid'
Leaked phone call recordings allegedly show write-in candidate Adam Steen making misogynistic comments, calling some his own supporters “stupid,” openly considering breaking election law for a stunt, and agreeing with a statement that his own volunteers “are legitimately barbaric.”
The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Kenosha the day prior to the crash. The suspect, when being arrested after the crash, allegedly gave a fake name and started rapping.
Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on …
There’s a strong Racine County flavor in the WIAA football playoffs, with eight of the nine county teams having qualified for the postseason F…
Before the end of the month a new Scooter's Coffee could be open at 6910 Washington Ave.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
The suspect was given a $350 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.