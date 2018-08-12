Highway MM work
Construction workers work in July on the Highway MM reconstruction project. The expected completion date is now mid-November. A meeting regarding the construction project is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, Room 1, 8811 Campus Drive. 

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled an open house-style meeting to discuss the ongoing reconstruction of Highway MM and the intersection of Highway MM and Highway 38, according to a Racine County Public Works and Development Services release. 

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 13, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, Room 1, 8811 Campus Drive.

The project contractor and WisDOT construction staff will be available to discuss the project and address any questions or concerns.

Work on the Highway MM began in April. It is expected to be completed in November, although the construction schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

