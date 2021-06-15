Highlights of the state budget

MADISON — How much and what taxes to cut is one of the largest remaining questions for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee to tackle this week as it nears the end of its work writing the state budget.

The Republican-controlled panel, which is hoping to complete its work on Thursday, has dramatically scaled back the two-year spending plan from what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed in February.

Once passed by the committee, the Senate and Assembly will vote on the budget, perhaps as soon as the last week of June. It would then head to Evers who has broad line-item veto authority.

Here are some highlights of the budget as it currently stands:

YET TO COME: Republicans have promised a tax cut as large as $4 billion, thanks to rosier revenue projections. The committee has also yet to decide on how much to pay for expanded broadband internet services for rural parts of the state. Both decisions are expected on Thursday.