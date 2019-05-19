RACINE – High-tech gadgets are helping people of all ages. For instance, David Braun of S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center of Racine, is able to help people hear better through the use of technology, like iPhone streaming.
Braun is among the first U.S. hearing care professionals to offer Oticon Opn S, a new hearing aid that allows people with hearing loss to experience speech understanding in difficult listening situations, such as restaurants or social gatherings, at the level of people with normal hearing.
“Staying connected is increasingly important today,” says Braun. “Opn S connects wirelessly to iPhones so you can stream audio or music right to your hearing aids. A TV adapter lets you turn your hearing aids into wireless headphones so you can enjoy TV with family and friends at a volume that’s comfortable for everyone.”
This small, discreet hearing aid features Oticon’s exclusive BrainHearing technology to provide unprecedented access to the details of speech that helps the brain make sense of sound. People won’t have to work as hard to hear, so they’ll feel less stress and will be more likely to join in conversations.
Braun points out that people who want the convenience of rechargeable batteries can choose Opn S, which offers a state-of-the-art rechargeable lithium-ion solution. An easy overnight charge provides a full-day of listening power.
“Opn S hearing aids push the boundaries of what you can expect from a hearing aid to make a tremendous difference in how you hear and participate in life,” explains Braun. “Ultra-fast sound processing opens up a rich, 360-degree world of sound so you can follow conversations in a group of people and focus on what’s important to you, even in noisy environments. And when you need extra help in especially noisy situations, Opn S lets you boost the support you receive – whenever you feel you need it.”
Braun cares about the satisfaction of his clients and ensures their needs are met through face-to-face consultations, professionally administered hearing checks and follow-up care.
Staying attuned to breakthrough hearing technologies that will benefit new and existing patients is also central to his approach to quality hearing health care.
To learn more about hearing health and the new Oticon Opn S family of hearing aids, contact Braun at 262-884-4327 or visit www.sewisconsinhearingcenter.com. A representative from the hearing center is also scheduled to be at The Journal Times retirement and lifestyles expo.
