High schools: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association cancels its All-Star Games SAT

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has called off its traditional summer All-Star Games for outgoing seniors, due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
The event originally had been scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at UW-Oshkosh. But on May 20, the WFCA postponed that date, leaving open a window for the games to be played at a later date. Wednesday’s WFCA announcement closes that window for 2020.
“The WFCA is saddened to inform you that the 2020 WFCA All-Star Games, benefiting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and the All-Star banquet are canceled due to the COVID pandemic,” the group’s executive board wrote in a news release.
“We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year,” the release read. “We look forward to resuming the WFCA All-Star Games in July of 2021.”
A total of 224 players from the class of 2020, along with six head coaches and 36 assistant coaches, had been selected to take part in the game, and had been busy raising individual sponsorship funds for Children’s Hospital. The WFCA said those players will receive a game jersey, incentive wear and game programs despite the cancellation.
The all-star event was to include a small-schools game, a large-schools game and an eight-player game, involving 46 players per 11-player team and 20 per eight-player team.
The first all-star game was held in 1977. A small-schools game was added in 2009, and an eight-player game was added in 2015. This is the first year that no games will be held.
The WFCA was recently notified by UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater that their campuses are closed for summer events and camps. Because the teams hold week-long training camps at those locations prior to the game, the association was left without its usual locations.
Racine County players who had been selected for the games were:
• Burlington wide receivers Dylan Runkel
• Case fullback Christopher Fish
• Case defensive back JayVian Farr
• Catholic Central defensive back David Doerflinger
• Racine Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner
• Racine Lutheran offensive linemen David Voss
• St. Catherine's outside linebacker Aundre Hale
• Waterford running back Tanner Keller
Also, Case head coach Bryan Shredl and Park head coach Dan Hernandez were slated to serve as assistant coaches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!