On the strength of three champions, the Waterford High School boys tennis team finished second to Badger Saturday at the eight-team meet at Lake Geneva. Badger scored 35 points and Waterford 24.5.

Sam and Josh Fay defeated Wyatt Van Dyle and Graham Bartel of Badger 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles championship. The No. 3 doubles team of Jack and Drew DeGreef also rallied, defeating Badger's David Nica and Angel Perez 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match.

Waterford's other championship came at No. 4 singles, where Noah Higgins defeated Eusebio Paniagua of Elkhorn 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

“It showed their perseverance to be able to win in three sets,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “We are playing the best tennis that we have all year. It was huge.”

Union Grove's top finish was by the No. 2 doubles team of Tommy Hempel and Micket Rewolinski, which placed third. Hempel amd Rewolinski defeated Westosha Central's Jack Weis and Paul Capelli 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Burlington had fourth-place finishes from two singles players. No. 1 Malik Tiedt lost to Nick White of Elkhorn 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match. No. 2 Quinn Adamek lost to Levi Hardesty of Westosha Central 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the third-place match.

